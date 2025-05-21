Turns out, ‘The Voice’ coaches had winning strategies all along — and it paid off in the finale

‘The Voice’ has come to an end, and coaches are finally revealing the bold (and risky) song picks behind the top 5

At the end of the day, it all comes down to song selection. During part 1 of the 'The Voice' Season 27 finale, which aired on Monday, May 19, the top 5 finalists Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Renzo, Jaelen Johnston, Adam David, and Jadyn Cree performed two songs: a special ballad and a high-tempo song. For the big occasion, the esteemed coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé selected a few songs for their artists. Some of them were a collective effort between the artist and the coach. In a few cases, the coaches let the artists pick their song. Ultimately, every coach wanted the best song for their artists.

In the finale, Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam sang 'Wildflowers' by Billie Eilish and 'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd. During an interview with Parade, Levine spoke about Flores-Wiseman's song choices by saying, "Honest to God's truth, Lucia really picked most of her songs this season, and I trusted in her to do that. She had such success with them that I basically just approved her choices. She chose an old classic, and she chose a brand-new song. I liked the breadth that covers of music. It's really all over the map, which I love, and it's her vibe. It fits her really well.”

Team Kelsea's Johnston performed 'What Was I Thinkin' by Dierks Bentley and 'Cold' by Chris Stapleton. Talking about Johnston's songs, Ballerini remarked, “We picked ‘What Was I Thinkin" by Dierks Bentley, and it’s a fun moment. You get to see his grit, his edge. He picked on his own [song] ‘Cold’ by Chris Stapleton. I will be honest with you, I was worried. We got to rehearsal and he sang it and I said, ‘I think that's it. I think that's the moment.' Because I've been his coach for months now and I didn't know he could sing like that until he sang that song, and so I think everyone will be as impressed as I was.”

Renzo decided to sing 'Fly Away' by Lenny Kravitz and 'Lover, You Should've Come Over' by Jeff Buckley. When asked to comment on Renzo's song selection, Legend went on to say, “Renzo’s been doing something really special this season. He's really the only rock artist consistently doing really great rock songs. I thought it would be cool to throw it back to a truly iconic pop-rock artist in Lenny Kravitz, who's had such an iconic career. I see some vocal connection and stylistic connection between Renzo and Lenny, and I felt like it would be really cool for him to do a Lenny song for the finale."

David sang 'You Are So Beautiful' by Joe Cocker and 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll. While gushing over David, Bublé exclaimed, “I thought it was simple, and I honestly think Adam has the best voice. I don't think there's too much of a doubt. I'm a fan. There's something that I really love about a guy who has done the work, who has put in the time, who has gigged. He is a working musician, a blue-collar guy who deserves the shot. He is so unique, especially for a competition like this. He is ready for a great career.”

Cree crooned 'Come on Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners and 'Lose You to Love Me' by Selena Gomez. Speaking of Cree, Bublé quipped, “I just felt like she's such a pop star, and I love this retro thing that makes us all nostalgic. Listen, this thing could end tomorrow, and it wouldn't be shocking if she goes off and gets signed and becomes a new star. She's somebody who's ready for it. She has a unique, completely distinct voice, and she's a pop star."