MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Watson' Season 2 Ending Explained: Dr. Watson faces life-or-death moment in an emotional finale

'Watson' Season 2 finale ends on a bittersweet note, asking the all-important question of whether he dies in the end.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 11 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Watson' on CBS (Cover image Source: Instagram | @watsoncbs)
A still from 'Watson' on CBS (Cover image Source: Instagram | @watsoncbs)

Contains spoilers for 'Watson' Season 2 Episode 20

Making headlines was the Season 2 finale of 'Watson', CBS's reimagination of Dr. John Watson from Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes books. The investigative medical drama focuses on the iconic detective's loyal confidant, who treats patients with rather strange symptoms. The debut season began with Holmes' death, but the detective surprisingly showed up in the second season. Over the course of the series, it is revealed that Holmes was a hallucination brought on by the tumor in Watson's brain. The penultimate episode had a major twist when the real Holmes shows up with amnesia. It set the tone for an emotional finale and a farewell to 'Watson' as CBS canceled the show earlier this year.

Still of John Watson from 'Watson' (Cover Image Source: Facebook | Watson)
A still of John Watson (Morris Chestnut) from 'Watson' (Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

Titled 'Cobalt Fissure', the finale starts with Watson prepared for surgery for his glioblastoma. But he runs to tend to Holmes, who appears in Pittsburgh with amnesia symptoms — memory loss, dehydration, and hypotension, stumping Watson and his team of doctors. It is later revealed that his conditions are related to the duo's previous case. They talk about it, reliving the three-day relentless chase of an adversary that leads them to a radioactive weapons test. Their current conditions are due to their exposure to the chemicals on the site. While the reminiscing makes Holmes better, Watson's condition deteriorates. Meanwhile, the finale also focused on Sebastian Moran (Eddie Izzard). He's foiled with the help of Holmes and Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster).

Still of Watson from 'Watson' S02E19 (Image Source: Facebook | Watson)
Still of Watson (Morris Chestnut) from 'Watson' (Image Source: Facebook | Watson)

'Watson' Season 2 ending explained: Does Watson die?

It is a rather ambiguous ending to the finale of 'Watson'. While the titular character saves the life of his mentor, he suffers multiple seizures due to his tumor. An emotional sequence sees his colleagues thank him as he goes into surgery with the possibility of not surviving. Dr. Mary Morstan (Rochelle Aytes), Watson's ex-wife, shares a moment with him: "I am in that operating room with you, John. Every room you walk into ever, I'm there." The moment sees another flashback from the start of the season when Watson walks in on Mortsan kissing her new boyfriend, Josh (C.J. Lindsey). "I was there to say I love you," he croaks. "I have this picture of you and me, and we're living on Baker Street in London, and we're having breakfast, but we're not talking because we don't need to talk. We have everything we need." It is followed by the title card, and the epilogue sees the series move to 221B Baker Street in London. The rainy setting sees Watson arrive home and check the mail, when Morstan greets him with a smile.

Morris Chestnut, Ritchie Coster, and Peter Mark Kendall in Watson (2024)
A still of Morris Chestnut, Ritchie Coster, and Peter Mark Kendall from 'Watson' (Image credit: Paramount+)

While the finale ends on a bittersweet note, the interpretation is left to the audience. The final snippet sees his dream come true as he lives out a life of peace and contentment with Morstan, though it might not necessarily be the case. It could be Watson dying with a wholesome image in his mind, or the possibility that he indeed survived and is now living with Morstan. Either way, CBS caps off a solid series that's now streaming on Paramount+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 5 preview teases Cassie's rise to fame as danger looms for Rue
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 5 preview teases Cassie's rise to fame as danger looms for Rue

The next episode of the hit teen drama series will release on May 10 on HBO and HBO Max
3 hours ago
'Watson's sudden cancellation explained— CBS revealed what really went wrong behind the scenes
TV

'Watson's sudden cancellation explained— CBS revealed what really went wrong behind the scenes

'Watson' aired its Season 2 finale on May 3, which served as the series' final installment after the show was canceled in March.
3 hours ago
'Marshals' Episode 10 Recap: Kayce faces new threat as former Yellowstone ranch hand enters the picture
YELLOWSTONE

'Marshals' Episode 10 Recap: Kayce faces new threat as former Yellowstone ranch hand enters the picture

The latest episode sees the Marshals hunt down escaped convicts while facing their family's past demons
4 hours ago
Faye's lips spark major fallout and quietly change everything in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4
FALLOUT (2024)

Faye's lips spark major fallout and quietly change everything in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4

In 'Euphoria's latest episode, Laurie is seen getting back at Alamo for killing her pet cockatoo, Paladin.
7 hours ago
'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Rue makes risky deal as Cassie reinvents herself
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Rue makes risky deal as Cassie reinvents herself

The latest episode finds Rue and Cassie making big changes in their lives as tensions escalate between Alamo and Laurie.
8 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' drops bombshell as major doctor is fired ahead of Season 22 finale

Grey Sloan faces a shocking shake-up as a firing, a suspension, and a looming crisis leave key doctors’ futures hanging ahead of the Season 22 finale.
2 days ago
'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory
GREY'S ANATOMY (2005)

'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory

Social media was buzzing with speculations after Simone and Lucas's hookup scene in the latest episode.
2 days ago
CBS trims episode counts for ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 and three other dramas in fall 2026 lineup
TV

CBS trims episode counts for ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 and three other dramas in fall 2026 lineup

CBS reshuffles its lineup as episode counts shrink for fan-favorite dramas, leaving unexpected gaps and raising questions about what comes next.
2 days ago
NBC drops major update on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3 as fans await final six episodes
TV

NBC drops major update on ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 3 as fans await final six episodes

Dr. Oliver Wolf’s future takes a surprising turn as ‘Brilliant Minds’ faces a sudden shake-up, leaving fans guessing about what lies ahead.
2 days ago
'NCIS' star teases huge twist for Season 23 finale: 'Potential to change...'
NCIS

'NCIS' star teases huge twist for Season 23 finale: 'Potential to change...'

A shocking twist looms as 'NCIS' season 23 heads to its finale, with a returning figure hinting at danger that could reshape everything for the team.
2 days ago