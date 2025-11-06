'Watson' Season 2 introduces John's father — but this family reunion comes with a deadly twist

CBS's 'Watson' Season 2 is all set to shed light on the family ties of the celebrated character, and we are here for it. Created by Craig Sweeny, the medical mystery drama presents a unique spin on the iconic character from Arthur Conan Doyle's 'Sherlock Holmes' stories. Premiered on Monday, October 13, Season 2 is grabbing major love for its intriguing storylines and is all set to introduce John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) father.

As per reports, the CBS drama episode airing Monday, November 24, will introduce Watson's father, Hamish, played by 'The Wire' alum Clarke Peters. In the episode, Hamish will arrive with a peculiar case of his protégé, saxophone player Annabelle, who is experiencing music-induced blackouts. According to the synopsis, "As Annabelle's condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her," hinting that the visit won't be a warm family reunion, as per TVLine.

Peters, best known for playing Det. Lester Freamon on 'The Wire,' has an extensive TV resume including 'Oz,' 'Damages,' 'Covert Affairs,' 'Blue Bloods,' 'Person of Interest,' 'Treme,' 'True Detective,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'Underground,' 'The Deuce,' 'His Dark Materials,' 'Foundation,' and 'Towards Zero.' In addition, Peters is the second major guest star this season, following Robert Carlyle, who appeared at the end of the Season 2 premiere as Watson's presumed-dead friend, Holmes.

Notably, Watson reimagines the legendary detective as a medical investigator who shifts his focus from crimes to rare diseases. While Dr. Watson's team of 'doc-tectives' defeated Moriarty (Randall Park) last season, they continue Season 2 by treating the world's rarest illnesses. The new season also takes a dramatic turn when the presumed-dead Sherlock Holmes resurfaces, forcing Watson to confront a buried secret hidden within his own body, as per Deadline.

On the Monday, November 3, episode of 'Watson,' fans were left stunned when a surprise pregnancy was revealed for Adam Croft (Peter Mark Kendall). As wedding planning with fiancée Lauren (Amanda Crew) ramped up, Croft tried to avoid a cake tasting, only for her to bring the dessert to him to announce her pregnancy, as per US Weekly. Later, he admitted to his twin brother, Stephens Croft (also played by Kendall), that he wasn't as happy as he should be and wasn't sure he was ready to be a father, leaving it unclear if he will share his concerns with Lauren as the season unfolds.