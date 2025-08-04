Sister Wives’ Kody Brown lets slip the real reason his marriages failed — but we aren't even surprised

After Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown left Kody Brown, he is now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn

Ever since its premiere in 2010, 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown has been under public scrutiny for his polygamous relationships. However, Brown's perfect life hit a major hiccup when Christine Brown decided to divorce Kody in early 2021, followed by Meri Brown and Janelle Brown during Season 18. While Brown is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, the star's recent reaction to Christine's video with new husband David Woolley hints at the reasons behind his failed marriages.

(L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, and Christine Brown from 'Sister Wives' attend a pre-show reception for the grand opening of 'Dancing With the Stars: Live in Las Vegas' at the New Tropicana Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images for AEG Live | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a 'Sister Wives Tell-All' interview with Suki Krishnan, Kody Brown reacted to clips of his ex-wife Christine and her new husband, David Woolley, showing affection. Christine admitted her marriage with Kody lacked intimacy, leading to their divorce, something different from her joyful, affectionate relationship with Woolley shown throughout Season 19, per Collider. Kody said he was happy for Christine and admired her for finding the kind of love she wanted. While his response seemed mature, it unintentionally confirmed that he had neglected his other wives, especially by favoring Robyn.

Though he claimed both he and Christine "struggled" to connect, Kody failed to take real responsibility and downplayed their 25-year marriage as just "a good time experience." His attempt to appear unaffected and blame-neutral highlights his ongoing emotional unavailability and refusal to admit that his favoritism helped tear the family apart. Woolley and Christine's candid reaction to their 'Sister Wives' clips stood in sharp contrast to Kody's guarded response. Christine acknowledged she now has the emotional connection she lacked in her previous marriage, while Woolley openly criticized Kody for denying her affection. Their daughter Ysabel confirmed that Christine had long craved more physical love from Kody, which he never provided.

Christine's children support her new relationship, and both Janelle and Meri also appear to be moving forward with their lives. In contrast, Kody and Robyn remain bitter and stuck in the past. Despite once claiming he tried to save his plural marriages, Kody now seems to be rewriting history, where he downplays his past relationships to protect his and Robyn's image rather than facing the truth of how he failed his ex-wives emotionally.

Notably, in a recent Instagram Reel, Christine also read a part from her upcoming book, 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.' She recalled a moment from 'Sister Wives' Season 1, Episode 4, when she was in labor with her daughter Truely, but Kody wasn't there, Collider. Instead of staying at the hospital, Kody left to be with his then fiancée, Robyn, making Christine feel hurt and pushed aside. She questioned why he needed to leave, maybe to check on Robyn's feelings about her labor, and ended the video with a knowing, pointed smile.

The situation was even more painful because Christine had suffered a miscarriage a year before Truley's birth, and during labor, she faced serious complications; Truley was lying high, her water had broken, and her blood pressure was dropping. Despite this, Kody left the hospital and showed no urgency or concern. Christine had to call him herself and ask him to return. Fans have long questioned Kody's excuse that he went home to "grab his bag," suspecting he just wanted to spend time with Robyn. Since other family members were headed to the hospital, they could have easily brought his things, making his decision seem even more selfish and suspicious.