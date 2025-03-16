Fans call out Teresa Giudice for her ‘tone-deaf’ comments on Sofía Vergara: "She isn't an..."

Teresa Giudice sparks outrage after ‘mocking’ Sofía Vergara’s accent in shocking rant

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Teresa Giudice is facing backlash for apparently mocking Sofía Vergara’s accent and calling her the "rudest" celebrity she’s ever met. On a recent episode of her 'Namaste B$tches' podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recalled a 2017 encounter where she claimed Vergara refused to take a photo with her. While telling the story, Giudice imitated the actress’s Colombian accent and suggested she should be "nice" and "humble" because she is an "immigrant"—a comment that didn’t sit well with fans.

Since her comments, many social media users have criticized Giudice—whose parents immigrated to the United States from Italy. Several fans expressed their anger in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. One user wrote, "I’m disgusted by you mocking Sofia’s accent! An immigrant like your PARENTS who barely spoke English! Btw, Sofia is a CITIZEN. Super rich who has work hard to be where she is rn!! So no, she didn’t forget where she came from." Another person commented, "Teresa can barely speak Italian NOR English, so the nerve of her to mock someone else."

A different user questioned, "Do you honestly think Sofia Vargara [sic] gives two s***s about you or what you think? ya’ dunce." Another person added, "So this low life form who only speaks incorrect English gibberish thinks she can hold a candle to a woman who speaks multiple languages and actually has a career. hilarious she is so 🤮🤮 you wish you had an ounce of class that Sofia has or money cause we all know you broke henny."

One person simply stated, "Talking s**t on immigrants is her new favorite thing." Another critic wrote, "UNACCEPTABLE. YOUR PARENTS HAD ACCENTS. YOU HAVE JUST MOCKED THE ANCESTORS OF 62 MILLION AMERICANS. ARE YOU PROUD? IS THIS WHAT UR BEAUTIFUL PARENTS WOUKD [sic] WANT TO SEE?" Someone else commented, "But now she hit a new low, putting people down like Sofia Vergara because of her accent!!! New low Teresa. Sofia may have an accent, BUT at least she makes sense when she talks. Sofia Vergara is much smarter and classier than YOU @teresagiudice." Another said, " @teresagiudice get your facts right, she isn't an immigrant."

Recently, Giudice has weighed in on RHONJ’s Season 15 delay, calling the break a good thing. She also addressed possible cast changes, suggesting Bravo might bring in new members: a group of younger women. Speaking on the 'Turning the Tables' podcast in January 2025, Giudice suggested Bravo might bring “some people back” but made it clear she wouldn’t mind if a new family took center stage. “If there’s another family that wants to put it out there, all the power to them,” she said. “I’ll be cheering them on, and I would give them my advice. I would love that,” she added

as per Entertainment Now.

Teresa Giudice attends Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center expands into Boca Raton with a star-studded grand opening event on May 9, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Davidson)

However, Giudice has reflected on her family's turbulent history on 'RHONJ', claiming no other Housewives family has faced the same level of scrutiny. “I mean, it started out with the Manzos, but like I said, they didn’t air their dirty laundry out there,” she noted in an interview with Page Six. Her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa joined the cast in season three, followed by their cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri. However, ongoing tensions led to estrangement, much of which played out on-screen. 'RHONJ' Season 14 featured Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appearing as “friends.”