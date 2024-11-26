‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval share major update on LA bar’s future

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are shutting down their Los Angeles-based bar Schwartz & Sandy's after two years! The duo recently announced the news of their bar's closing via their personal statements on Instagram.

Sandoval took to his Instagram page and wrote, “With a heavy heart, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Schwartz & Sandy’s at the end of December. This hasn’t been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold. While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors.”

The Bravo star continued, "To our incredible staff and everyone who supported us along the way, you deserve the true recognition. I can’t thank you enough for your endless commitment to making Schwartz & Sandy’s a place of everlasting memories." "We'll be hosting a series of events and have availability leading up to their closing night. The allure of being associated with reality TV has hidden what is an amazing spot and location for L.A. locals as well,” Sandoval concluded. “I highly recommend you check us out, especially if you haven’t yet. Let’s get together one last time," he concluded.

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval shut down Schwartz & Sandy's after 'careful consideration'

Tom Schwartz also issued his statement to confirm the bar's closure which read, "There’s no easy way to say this but after careful consideration, Greg, Tom, and I made the decision to close Schwartz and Sandy’s by the end of the year. This was not an easy conclusion. So this is our farewell tour."

"There’s some peace in knowing I gave my absolute all into S&S, fully committed with every fiber in my being. To all the patrons who came in & supported us, showed me love every single night I was in there, you kept me going through some of the harder times," he further added.

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's Schwartz & Sandy's took a hit due to scandoval

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval opened their bar Schwartz & Sandy's in November 2022, nearly four years after the launch of TomTom bar. In March 2023, Sandoval's cheating scandal saw the light of day, and their business was affected due to the scandoval. Many users left negative feedback about the establishment on social media.

Then, the West Hollywood hotspot addressed the online hate by saying, “In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses. However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time, hearts, and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

"We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant. We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz," the post further read.

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's bar Schwartz & Sandy's took a hit due to scandoval (Bravo)

When did Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval open TomTom?

For the unversed, Schwartz & Sandy's is Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's second business venture together. At first, the Toms joined hands with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, to open the TomTom bar in April 2018. After the grand success of TomTom bar, Sandoval and Schwartz decided to start their own venture named Schwartz & Sandy's in November 2022.