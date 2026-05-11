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Is 'Money Heist' Season 6 happening? All you need to know about Netflix's latest announcement

'Money Heist' gang might be headed for another robbery, as per a recent video uploaded by Netflix.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 16 HOURS AGO
A still of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) from 'Money Heist' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) from 'Money Heist' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Money Heist' (originally 'La Casa de Papel') was one of the most popular shows on Netflix. After moving from a local Spanish-language network to a streaming site, the show became a global phenomenon, with impressive worldwide numbers. The show released its final episodes in 2021, but Netflix tried to keep it in the family through several spin-offs. The flagship series is now making a comeback, possibly with the sixth installment. Netflix uploaded an announcement video, suggesting that 'Money Heist' will make a grand return. The announcement comes days before the release of its spin-off series titled 'Berlin.'

Still from 'Money Heist' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Money Heist' (Image Source: Netflix)

Apart from the announcement, Netflix has been tight-lipped about this update. Moreover, it is unclear whether the upcoming offering will be a new series, a spin-off, or a continuation of the show. "Some stories begin with a perfect heist. And this one changed everything. From the first robbery for cash to the most artistic heist of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain at risk, the world of 'Money Heist' has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising," the video's translated description read. "But if one thing is clear…it's that the revolution NEVER ends. From now on, this is the central hub for everything related to the 'Money Heist' universe. If you want to be part of the next plan and not miss a single move by the gang, this is the place to be. The 'Money Heist' universe continues on Netflix."

The announcement video is a compilation of various moments from the series. It recaps how the gang goes from stealing 'money' in the initial seasons to 'gold' in the later ones, along with 'priceless treasures.' The kicker comes in the last few moments when the overlay text reveals, "The Revolution isn't over yet." It ends with an important message: "What comes next has already begun." The video was also uploaded on X with the caption, "Bella Ciao is STILL playing. The world of 'Money Heist' continues." For those unaware, the song 'Bella Ciao' was an anthem in the show, reflecting its anti-fascist themes, and becoming popular among its fandom.  

Still of Professor from 'Money Heist' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Professor (Álvaro Morte) from 'Money Heist' (Image Source: Netflix)

As per What's on Netflix, right before the announcement, the streaming site organized an event in Spain, inviting fans to witness something massive along the banks of the Guadalquivir River. A boat packed with people wearing the iconic red jumpsuits and Dalí masks was seen sailing down the river to the tune of 'Bella Ciao.' The hosts then announced that the world of 'La Casa de Papel' will not end with the sophomore installment of 'Berlin.' Screen Rant also reported that Álvaro Morte, who played Professor in the series, shared in the premiere of Berlin Season Two that 'Money Heist' will return. The Spanish newspaper El País also claimed that the production house behind the main show, Vancouver, and creator Alex Pina are currently shooting a four-episode miniseries centred on Colonel Tamayo (played by Fernando Cayo). However, time will tell what exactly the announcement video is referring to. All seasons of 'Money Heist' are currently streaming on Netflix.

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