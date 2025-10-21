‘DWTS’ star Robert Irwin in talks to host popular survival reality TV show—here’s what we know

Paired with Witney Carson, Robert Irwin’s ‘DWTS’ journey has led to some of Season 34’s most memorable moments

Robert Irwin's popularity has skyrocketed following his appearance on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34, and now, he is getting more exciting offers. According to a report by New Idea, Hollywood TV executives are looking forward to cashing in on the newfound fame of the Australian wildlife conservationist. Currently, Irwin is being considered to serve as the host of the survival reality series 'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!' for American audiences. The media outlet has reported that the makers are planning to get the show back in the United States, and they want Irwin to host it.

“Robert is a natural. He has got the charisma, the humour, and that genuine love for the outdoors that Americans absolutely adore. Everyone sees him as the next big global wildlife presenter, and the timing couldn’t be better,” a TV source was quoted by New Idea as saying. Irwin, who is currently competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy in Season 34 of 'DWTS,' has become a fan-favorite in a short time, and fans would love to see him on the screen for a longer period.

Meanwhile, in the Wicked Night episode, which is set to air on October 21, Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson will be seen performing a jazz routine to 'Dancing Through Life' by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Cynthia Erivo. On October 20, Irwin took to his Instagram page and teased his upcoming performance on 'DWTS' through a video. The footage showed Irwin lip-syncing to an audio that said, "Well, I see that once again the responsibility to corrupt my fellow students...falls to me." Irwin captioned the video, "Gonna bring the rizz to shiz. You ready to dance through life tomorrow?"

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section of the post with a flurry of messages. One social media user wrote, "I literally can’t wait. Please dress exactly like Prince Fiyero!!!! ❤️🥺." A second user penned, "Lip sync so good we thought he was actually Fiyero." A third netizen commented, "Absolutely cannot wait! This is gonna be so epic!!! Xxx." Another 'DWTS' fan wrote, "Oh my word, the set!!!!! So excited!!!!"