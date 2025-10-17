Christine Brown gets emotional as son Paedon moves out in ‘Sister Wives’ sneak peek: ‘I feel…’

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's son Paedon Brown is ready to make a big move. In an exclusive clip of the October 19 episode obtained by People magazine, Paedon told his mother, Christine, that he will be moving out of Arizona to live in North Carolina, closer to Janelle Brown. In a private confessional, Christine shared her honest thoughts on her son Paedon's decision to move away, saying, "It's actually rubbish. Why? Why does he need to move as well? It's hard that my kids don't want to live close to me, yeah, absolutely. What is it about North Carolina that has people moving there? It's insane."

While having a heartfelt conversation with his mother, Paedon, who has now completed his service with the National Guard, which he joined in 2019, revealed the reasons behind his latest move. "I very possibly could sign on to the [National] Guard in North Carolina. It's just—I wanted it to end," Paedon told Christine. Paedon had his doubts about that, considering Garrison "was trying to transfer for a year" to join the Arizona Guard, and it "finally went through" before he passed away in March 2024 at the age of 25.

In a separate confessional, Christine also spoke about Garrison, whom Janelle welcomed with her ex, Kody Brown, and referred to him as Paedon's 'best friend.' Then, Christine shared, "And they joined the military together. So many parts of their life—they've been together and they've been a unit. They were frick and frack when they were younger—that's what Kody called them—was frick and frack."

One of the main reasons behind Paedon's move to North Carolina is the grief over Garrison's death. "I mean, Janelle's lost a son, and I lost a best friend. And I really want to be close to her. I really want to be close to Maddie's kids, I really want to be close to Maddie. I just lost a huge chunk of me, and it's not here. I'm trying to find something that isn't here," Paedon told Christine. On the other hand, Christine confessed, "It feels like sometimes I feel like a crappy mom because they're not choosing to live next to me. Sometimes I feel like Janelle's a better mom because they're choosing to live next to her."

For the unversed, Christine and her ex-husband, Kody, share six kids, including five daughters, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and son Paedon. The pair split in November 2021, ending their nearly 28-year marriage. Following her divorce from Kody, Christine found love again with David Woolley. Christine and Woolley tied the knot in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023, and they have been going strong ever since.