Janelle Brown drops jaw-dropping truth bomb about Coyote Pass on ‘Sister Wives’: ‘Nobody wanted to...’

With complicated relationship dynamics comes drama and chaos, which perfectly defines TLC’s 'Sister Wives.' Throughout the 20 Seasons, Brown family has often been seen navigating chaotic situations, Coyote Pass has been one of the highlights. While Christine Brown forfeited her shares in the property, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown fought in the court to secure theirs. Although the issue was resolved, Janelle recently revealed a surprising development about Coyote Pass that honestly we did not see coming.

On the Friday, October 3 episode of 'Sister Wives,' Janelle claimed she was the only family member who genuinely wanted to live on Coyote Pass. She admitted, "I'm not actually sure I ever had the dream of us all being out on Coyote Pass." While Janelle could imagine herself settling there, she alleged it was more of a passing idea for Kody and his other wives. She insisted, "Nobody really wanted to live out there," noting that Christine "didn't want to live out there," and Meri "would have done it if everybody else had done it," as per E! News.

Regarding Kody and his remaining wife, Robyn, Janelle said they "had a house that was pretty much there without being there on the property," referring to the two-acre, five-bedroom home they later sold for $1.7 million. She added that despite the family's initial disputes over the land, "I just could see very soon after we moved to Flagstaff that that was not going to be a thing."

The family has since sold the $1.5 million Coyote Pass property that sparked so much drama. Robyn admitted letting go of her dream was difficult, saying, "I just kept going out there and putting my good energy and just going, 'OK, we're going to get out here, we're going to get out here. It's really hard to say, 'OK, I'm done.' Especially since we didn't do it. We did nothing.'"

Rather than building the compound Kody envisioned, the family honored his ex-wives' wishes as he explained, "Meri and Janelle need to be paid their fair share of it. If we exit this relationship with the sale of Coyote Pass, then we're all free to go on and do something else. Now that we want to sell the property, we're going to put everybody on the title so that everybody's titled equally. So when the properties sell, everybody gets paid equally."

Notably, Janelle also is cashed in on controversy by selling shirts featuring her ex-husband Kody's infamous nickname for his three ex-wives, 'Sister Witches,' as per Yahoo! Entertainment. The star updated her online shop with tees in orange, purple, and black, each priced at $26 and featuring a witch on a broom alongside the nickname.