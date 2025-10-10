Madison Brown reveals her baby’s emotional connection to late brother Garrison in ‘Sister Wives’ sneak peek

In a sneak peek of the 'Sister Wives' October 12 episode, Madison tells her mother, Janelle, and Christine Brown that she was expecting her fourth baby

Recently, Janelle Brown’s daughter, Madison Brown, surprised the entire family with her fourth pregnancy announcement on 'Sister Wives,' but it was her due date that caught everyone's attention. In an exclusive sneak peek of the October 12 episode obtained by US Weekly, Madison told her mother, Janelle, and Christine Brown that she was expecting her fourth baby. The heartwarming moment became even more special when Madison disclosed that her due date was March 4 or March 5. In the clip, Madison's half-sister, Mykelti Brown, shared, "That’s mom’s favorite date," which made Mykelti’s mom, Christine, smile.

While referring to her late brother, Garrison Brown, who passed at the age of 25 on March 5, 2024, Madison said, “I feel like that was a Garrison thing.” On the other hand, Christine went on to say, "That’s really cool. Garrison is all like, ‘Waasup sucka.’” In the footage, Janelle can be heard saying, “March 4 or 5. Either day is good.” Soon after, Christine said, “This is exciting, and it’s a surprise. The baby is due on the day that Garrison passed away. Isn’t that crazy? It’s, like, full [circle].”

Meanwhile, the mother of six got teary-eyed as she thought about Garrison watching over the new baby. “The idea of Garrison hanging out with one of his nieces. Ah, I can’t talk about it. Or nephew. It’s good. It’s like full circle for her to have a baby. I’m excited. Gosh, she’s such a good mom,” Christine said. Janelle also expressed her happiness over a new member joining the family. With a smile on her face, Janelle said, “I’m actually so excited. When she told me, it’s cool because it coincides with Garrison’s death. It’s the date of Garrison’s death is her due date, so it’s cool.”

Eventually, Madison didn't give birth to her fourth child on Garrison's death anniversary. However, the TLC reality show star did pay a small tribute to him in her daughter’s name. On March 15, Madison took to her Instagram page and announced the arrival of her fourth child, whom she shares with her husband Caleb Brush, alongside son Axel and daughters Evie and Josephine. She captioned the post, “Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance. Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect.”

Several fans felt that Emilia’s middle name, Estelle, was a nod to Garrison because it means 'star' in Latin. “That is exactly what it is,” Madison clarified in the comments. Earlier that month, Madison had paid a heartfelt tribute to Garrison on his first death anniversary. Posting a picture of herself with her brother on Instagram, she wrote, "A whole 365 days without you. Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you, Garrison. In the quiet moments between the noise of life, I think of you often. I hope and pray you’ve found peace, rest, and the comfort that eluded you here. Until we meet again, little brother."