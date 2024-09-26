Where is the cast of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 2 now? Fox stars used fame to launch culinary ventures

Here's everything you need to know about the current whereabouts of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 2 contestants

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Crime Scene Kitchen' is returning with a brand new season! In the upcoming third season of the popular Fox baking show, the viewers will be treated to some mouth-watering desserts created by a new batch of bakers.

Celebrity chef judges Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp will be seen evaluating these delicious desserts on the show, hosted by Joel McHale. Lately, the fans have been curious to learn about the current status of cast members of 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 2. Read on to find out more about their whereabouts.

Amber and Yassmeen

Amber Croom and Yassmeen Haskins emerged as the winners of the second season of Fox’s show 'Crime Scene Kitchen'. Since winning the show, Amber has founded a Baltimore-based confectionery named And 4 Desert. Along with this, Amber is also the co-owner of a donut shop called Beye Beignets. On the other hand, when we talk about Yassmeen, she is the founder of Cocoa & Nuts Pastries.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 winners Amber Croom and Yassmeen Haskins (Instagram/@foodclubfox)

Laissa and Camille

Laissa Forlini and Camille Marion were the runners of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2. And now, Laissa is the owner of Cafe Allegre, a breakfast and brunch spot. Talking of Camille, she has continued her passion for baking, however, she also sells her merch on the side.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 runners-up Laissa Forlini and Camille Marion (Instagram/@bakeitall)

T and Fadi

T Lawrence Simon and Fadi Odeh were also the runners-up of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen' Season 2. T has now become a pastry chef and chocolatier. Along with this, T is an instructor at Ecole Chocolat Professional School of Chocolate Arts. Fadi is now the founder of In Between Cuisine, a culinary boutique offering custom culture-inspired baked goods and savory foods for occasions.

T Lawrence Simon and Fadi Odeh on ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 (Instagram/@cirquedusouffle)

Kristy and Tarsha

The mother-daughter duo Kristy Gardner and Tarsha Joyner were eliminated from ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 just ahead of the finale. Kristy is the owner of Joy Jr Treats, a place serving fresh desserts. Tarsha is a treat maker and artist who spreads her love for baking by giving classes to students.

Kristy Gardner and Tarsha Joyner on ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 (Instagram/@kristenmgardner)

Steph and Cherry

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Steph Hsu and Cherry have been thriving since the end of the Fox show. Steph is a Taiwanese American baker whose love for her heritage and hospitality has led her to host parties and dinner workshops all over the world. Cherry is an Asian-American home baker who decorates cakes. You can slide into Cherry’s Instagram DMs to order custom cake and meal-up services.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Steph Hsu and Cherry (Instagram/@stephaniehsuunofficial)

Sherry and Sally

The Mach sisters, Sherry and Sally Mach, who appeared in the second season of ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ continue to explore the world together and taste and cook different foods. They often share their experiences on their social media accounts.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Sherry and Sally Mach (Instagram/@_sallymeow2winz)

Ricky and DJ

Ricky Saucedo and David ‘DJ’ Thomas continue to pursue their passion for cooking. At the moment, Ricky is an executive pastry chef at Pata Negra Mezcaleria. Additionally, Ricky is the owner of Zucar Patisserie, meanwhile, David is a pastry chef.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Ricky Saucedo and David ‘DJ’ Thomas (Instagram/@djpastrychef)

Kathleen and Hannah

These days, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Kathleen Regelman and Hannah Reyes have been busy with their culinary ventures. BFFs Kathleen and Hannah are currently business owners of Cup and Cake Wisco Bakery and Kregers Bakery.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Kathleen Regelman and Hannah Reyes (Instagram/@hannahlizreyes)

Bob and Vikki

At the time of writing, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Bob and Vikki Luca are the owners of DeLuca’s House of Cakes in New Jersey. They serve freshly baked desserts in their bakery.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Bob and Vikki Luca (Instagram/@bobbydbaker)

Torre and Michelle

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Torre and Michelle Liebchen continue to operate their Wish Upon a Pastry bakery which is situated in New Jersey. You can order handmade sugar cookies from their official website.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Torre and Michelle Liebchen (Instagram/@wishuponapastry)

Christina and Jen

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Christina Mathis and Jenae Cartwright have come a long way since their stint on Fox show. Jenae is the owner of a premier gluten-free wedding bakery called Cake and Crumble. As of now, not much is known to us about Christina as she is not present on social media.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Christina Mathis and Jenae Cartwright (Instagram/@cakeandcrumble.pnw)

Donovan and Dayveon

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Donovan Peters and Dayveon Peters who are stepbrothers have carved their own paths in the culinary world. Donovan is a caterer, meanwhile Dayveon is now a celebrity baker and owner of Caked by Day.

‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 2 contestants Donovan Peters and Dayveon Peters (Instagram/@donp_a3cuisine)

'Crime Scene Kitchen’ Season 3 premieres on September 26, at 9 pm ET only on Fox.