'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown’s final messages before his death are heartbreaking: 'I want to...'

Reports suggest that Garrison Brown texted a group of individuals the Brown family works with before taking his life

One of the most shocking tragedies for the Brown family has to be the passing of Garrison Brown. The 25-year-old son of Kody and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' tragically died from a gunshot wound to the head in March 2024. Later, his death was ruled a suicide. While the family remains grief-stricken by the heartbreaking loss of a young soul, a report suggests that Garrison sent ominous final text messages before he died.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from 'Sister Wives' at the grand opening of 'Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage' in Las Vegas, Nevada (Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, officers spoke with 'Sister Wives' star Janelle after learning that Garrison had died by suicide. Janelle revealed that Garrison had sent troubling messages to some people the day before his passing. The report states that Garrison texted a group of individuals the Brown family works with, presumably related to their show, sharing an ominous message. Janelle, as cited by police, recalled his words, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

According to the police report, Janelle Brown became aware of Garrison’s ominous message, though she noted that she had not been included in the group he texted. She told police that she reached out to Garrison directly, and they had a brief conversation. However, after a few minutes, he stopped responding. Concerned, Janelle contacted her other children to check on Garrison, and his brother, Gabriel, volunteered. Tragically, by the time Gabriel arrived at Garrison’s home in Flagstaff, his brother had already passed away.

Police also interviewed Garrison’s three roommates, who admitted they had heard a "pop" in the night but did not think it was a gunshot and never checked on him. It wasn't until his brother Gabriel arrived the next day that he found Garrison holding a handgun and realized what had happened. He immediately called 911, and only then did the roommates understand that Garrison had taken his own life. Garrison’s roommates told police that he struggled with alcohol. On the other hand, Gabriel said he hadn’t noticed anything concerning, mentioning that Garrison had recently started a new job at a medical facility and seemed to be doing well.

Janelle also informed the police that Garrison was estranged from his father, Kody. An autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE confirmed that Garrison died from a gunshot wound. The report also cited ethanol intoxication (alcohol poisoning) as a contributing factor. His blood alcohol levels were recorded at .307% (iliac blood) and .370% (vitreous), significantly above the legal limit of .08% in the U.S. and approaching the potentially fatal threshold of .40%. Additionally, traces of caffeine were found in his system.

Recently, a year after Garrison's tragic passing, Janelle shared how she is coping with grief and keeping his memory alive. "I stay busy, but in EVERY quiet moment, you are first and foremost in my thoughts," she wrote in a heartfelt March 5 post shared on her Instagram, as per E! News. "It's been a year, baby. We miss you so much. I miss you so much." She also encouraged fans to honor Garrison’s memory by supporting a cause close to his heart. "I encourage everyone reading this to consider making a donation to your local animal shelter, rescue, or humane society." Janelle added. "This cause was close to Garrison’s heart; he adopted all three of his cats from shelters." The heartfelt post also had a touching photo of Garrison smiling while holding his beloved cats on his shoulder.