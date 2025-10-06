Christine Brown ‘heartbroken’ as she says goodbye to her daughter Mykelti in emotional ‘Sister Wives’ episode

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown struggles with her daughter’s move and strained family ties in a touching episode

Sister Wives' Christine Brown may have moved on from her polygamous relationship with Kody Brown, but her complicated past continues to follow her. When the show first debuted in 2010, Christine was navigating her marriage with Kody and his other wives—Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. While she officially ended her marriage to Kody in early 2021 and later remarried David Woolley, she recently faced a bittersweet goodbye on the show.

A photo of Mykelti Brown ( Image Source: Instagram| @mykeltipadron)

On the Sunday, October 5 episode of 'Sister Wives' Season 20, Christine faces an emotional challenge as her daughter Mykelti prepares to move her family from Utah to North Carolina. In a preview clip, Mykelti notes that discussing the move is heartbreaking for her mother. Christine is shown tearfully helping Mykelti, her husband Tony Padron, and their three children prepare for the cross-country journey, admitting, "It's really hard," as per Entertainment Now. Reportedly, Mykelti's move to North Carolina allows her children to grow up near their cousins, including Maddie Brown, the daughter of Janelle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

Mykelti notes that if she and her husband, Tony, lived a polygamous lifestyle like her mother, the move wouldn't be necessary, but he is firmly opposed to polygamy. Another major reason for Mykelti and Tony's move to North Carolina is his chess career. He explains, "For me, it's the chess capital of the US." Charlotte is recognized as a chess hub, hosting tournaments and programs for teaching kids, which aligns with Tony's passion. He adds in a confessional, "I'm someone who works in chess, makes content, and teaches and coaches. For me, moving out there is so exciting because that's like the hub."

The episode also shows a difficult moment for Mykelti, as she is unable to see her father, Kody, before the move. Christine talks about the strain, saying, "Her relationship with them is just not what Mykelti hoped it would be." Notably, in the same episode, Kody talked about his strained relationships with his adult children, saying, "I think most of the relationships between me and my adult children are strained," as per E! News. He further added, "It's an issue of trash talk and innuendo, and it has challenged loyalties and trust on all sides."

The remarks came in reference to Mykelti's relocation move. Mykelti shared her disappointment with Christine, saying, "It didn't happen. It is what it is," after her dad and his remaining wife, Robyn, did not make the drive from Arizona to see them off. While Kody attributed the missed visit to "competing busy schedules," Christine explained, "Mykelti and Tony were just sad that they weren't able to see Kody and Robyn and the kids before they moved. The whole thing's just been sad.”