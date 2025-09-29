Kody Brown’s exes accuse him of blowing through family fund — see how much ‘Sister Wives’ cast is worth

Janelle and Kody Brown butted heads over how the family fund was managed.

TLC's 'Sister Wives' and drama go hand in hand! For the past 19 seasons, Kody Brown has received much criticism from his ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. Time and again, the former wives have accused Kody of mishandling "lots" of money from their shared family fund. Not only that, but the former partners also fought it out in court for the shares of Coyote Pass, leaving us wondering what the family's net worth is, to begin with.

(L-R) Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown speak during the 'Sister Wives' panel in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

On 'Sister Wives,' Janelle accused Kody of taking money from the family funds, as she said, "We weighed in on what bills should be paid, how we were going to pay, and who got priority," as per Stylecaster. Kody defended himself, explaining, "I was a father to 18 and a husband to more than just Janelle. So we had a lot of places that money needed to go that weren't always Janelle’s business." Janelle then accused Kody of misleading the other wives about her role in the family finances. She said in a November 2024 confessional, "I am beginning to realize that Kody has been telling everybody that I am somehow controlling the [family's] money. And trust me, if I really was, we would be in a very different position."

Meri also shared her own impression, telling Janelle, "I've been under the impression for many, many years that you're the one who's been taking care of all the family finances." Notably, Kody's net worth is reportedly $800,000, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, though his primary work outside reality TV included firearms sales. Talking about Kody's first wife, Meri, she has a net worth of $400,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Before their split, she purchased a bed and breakfast in Utah in 2017. Janelle also has a net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After Coyote Pass shares were divided, Janelle hired a lawyer to assist with costs, sold her shares with Meri in April 2025, and is now relocating to South Carolina. Christine also has a net worth of $400,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She was the first to leave her marriage to Kody, returned her share of the Coyote Pass deed to Kody and Robyn for $10, and chose not to get involved when the property later went on sale for $1.5 million. Robyn Brown has a net worth of $600,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

As Kody's only current wife, Robyn considers money a sensitive topic, saying, "This is a tough conversation for me...we worked together for so long, and I helped so much with these earlier years. Like for me, it's like, This feels balanced." Regarding Kody's children, his daughter with Christine, Gwendlyn, 23, told Teen Vogue that "the network only paid the parents...we weren't paid." Christine confirmed she gave her kids "a certain amount per day or half-day of camera time" and set aside money for their college and vehicle funds, though she acknowledged it wasn't "a fair share."