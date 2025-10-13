‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown opens up about major change after marrying Robyn: ‘She even…’

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown tied the knot with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown in 2014

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown recently shared how his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, changed his idea of marriage. During the latest episode of the TLC reality show, which aired on October 12, the Brown family patriarch candidly spoke about his unions with his former wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle. "In plural marriage, it's not uncommon for us to just sort of come to these impasses where there's little disagreements. And when it comes to plural marriage, my wives had sort of this independence. So, I sort of let it go. It's like, 'Well, you decide what you want to do,'" Kody said, as per E! News.

On the other hand, Robyn, who joined the Brown family in 2010, made it clear that Kody needed to step up and call some plays. In the episode, Kody shared, "Robyn came into my life, and Robyn suddenly went, 'I want you in my life. So you're going to be part of all these decisions.' She even provided an office for me in her house." Kody also mentioned that "the other wives could have done the same."

However, Kody's other wives left him, giving him a two-week notice. First, Christine ​announced the news of her separation from Kody in 2021 after nearly three decades of marriage. Soon after, Meri and Janelle also followed in Christine's footsteps and pulled the plug on their marriages with Kody. In case you're wondering, Meri divorced Kody in 2014 so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her kids from her previous marriage.

In an episode of 'Sister Wives,' Janelle revealed how she suspected that it wasn't Meri's decision to divorce Kody. "The legal marriage really seemed very important to Meri. I was actually sort of speechless when she told us that she was actually doing it, because I thought Meri would never do this. I already had started to see that there was a little bit of favoritism for Robyn from Kody at that point, and I did worry," Janelle told the cameras, as per People magazine. On the other hand, Christine claimed that Robyn planted the whole idea in Meri's head, noting how she "mentioned that several times through the years, like she was putting that in there because she would have loved that to happen. I don't think Meri felt like it was planted. I think Meri felt like it was her own idea."

Meanwhile, Robyn denied the allegation. "I never said it. I don't even know anyone who divorced their first wife so that the second wife could adopt kids. I've never even heard of that before. Meri told me when she made the offer that when we were getting to know each other, she had had the idea in her head to offer to give me the legal marriage so that Kody could adopt my kids," she said. "I never even wanted to be legally married to Kody. I was actually really grateful that I wasn't going to be legally married to Kody because I'd gone through so much trauma with my legal divorce in my last marriage," Robyn continued, adding, "I was very happy and content with my spiritual marriage. I didn't need anything else."