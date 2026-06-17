Sony may have accidentally leaked ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer 2 release time—here’s when to expect it

The first trailer showed Peter Parker fighting crime on his own, and now Sony might have accidentally revealed the timing for the second trailer.

The road towards the impending release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' recently reached another milestone, with ticket sales going live. Fans of the 'Spider-Man' franchise are waiting for the theatrical release of the upcoming movie with bated breath. For a while now, a second trailer for the upcoming movie has been widely anticipated. Moreover, the first trailer released so far has left much to be desired regarding the identity of Sadie Sink's mystery character. While there's still no confirmation of the second trailer's release date, recent developments at the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Global Fan Event might have given away the release time for the second trailer.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a still from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (Cover image credit: Marvel Studios)

It was previously believed by a large section of the franchise's fanbase, as well as by industry professionals, that the second trailer would be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios around 9:00 a.m. ET this morning, in conjunction with the ticket sales going live. Unfortunately, that didn't come to pass, but the scheduling details from a 'Spider-Man' fan event in Amsterdam have unexpectedly shed revealing light on the issue. The 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' global fan event is taking place tonight in Amsterdam, and according to the official website, the itinerary of the evening includes exclusive Spider-Man experiences, live entertainment, and photo ops as well.

A still from the trailer of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The event doors open at 6:00 p.m. local time. If one were to carefully review the itinerary, they would find a 'surprise finale' scheduled for 10:15 p.m. Amsterdam time, which roughly translates to 4:15 p.m. ET or 1:15 p.m. ET. Given the gravity of the event, it is highly likely that the second trailer might surface around the aforementioned time. The momentum toward the upcoming movie's theatrical release, which dropped earlier this year, was in March. Subsequently, leaked footage from the second trailer had been circulating on the internet for a while before Sony Pictures actively took steps to remove it from circulation last week.

A still from the trailer of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

This further fueled speculation that the footage was real, but also sparked intense anticipation for the second trailer. Interestingly enough, 'Brand New Day' has become one of the rare MCU movies to have both its first and second trailers leaked before their official release. Elsewhere, the marketing team of 'Brand New Day' has stepped up its game, with Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds inaugurating the Spidey Tracker, thus offering a rare glimpse into The Hand and other mysterious elements from the movie. Also, the movie will also answer long-standing fan queries about the role of Sadie Sink's villain, which many have speculated is Jean Grey from the X-Men saga.