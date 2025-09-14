‘DWTS’ newbie is not happy with her partner, insider says she’s making ‘diva demands’ to win at all costs

‘DWTS’ Season 34 producers may have gotten more than they bargained for with Hilaria Baldwin, it seems

The cast list for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 was just revealed, but Hilaria Baldwin is already treating the competition like the performance of a lifetime. The yoga instructor, podcaster, and mother of seven has jumped into rehearsals with an intensity that, according to those close to production, has surprised even longtime insiders. For years, Baldwin has been recognized primarily as the wife of actor Alec Baldwin and the matriarch of the Baldwin household. Now, she is determined to establish herself as a star in her own right. “This isn’t about a trophy, it’s about finally stepping out of Alec’s shadow,” one industry insider explained to The US Sun.

“She sees this as her time to shine, and she's even asking Alec to try to get his celebrity friends in the audience to cheer her on,” the insider added. As per the source, Baldwin has gone beyond the typical celebrity contestant preparation. She has reportedly requested private rehearsal sessions in mirrored studios, hoping to immerse herself fully in choreography without outside distractions. Those close to her describe these requests not as vanity, but as part of her effort to “focus on her aura.” Her backstage preferences are also making headlines. Baldwin has allegedly banned fluorescent lighting from her dressing room.

She asked instead for ambient fixtures that create a calmer, more meditative atmosphere before she takes the stage. While her commitment is clear, Baldwin’s professional partnership has already stirred whispers of drama. She has been paired with veteran dancer Gleb Savchenko, a familiar face who has guided numerous celebrities through the show’s ballroom gauntlet. But insiders claim Baldwin had her heart set on newcomer Jan Ravnik, a breakout talent who previously toured with Taylor Swift. Entertainment columnist Rob Shuter reported on Naughty But Nice Substack that Baldwin was initially frustrated by what she viewed as an unfair matchup.

She believes other celebrities received partners who boosted their chances of victory. “Hilaria went ballistic,” a source familiar with the situation revealed. “She’s furious producers gave Jan to Jen Affleck. She thinks her chances of winning are now dead before rehearsals even begin.” Despite the early tensions, Baldwin has already been spotted rehearsing with Savchenko in New York City. The pair drew attention in Washington Square Park, where they worked through choreography in casual clothes while onlookers gathered. Witnesses described Baldwin as focused, visibly concentrating on her steps but also laughing and smiling between takes. For Baldwin, the ballroom floor represents far more than just sequins and choreography.

The ABC reality competition offers her a chance to reshape her public image after years of being seen primarily through the lens of her husband’s controversies and career. As rehearsals intensify and the season premiere approaches, Baldwin’s determination is on full display. It remains to be seen whether her hard work will earn the scores she craves from the judges. She is also hoping for applause from the crowd, which may very well include some of Alec’s famous friends. What’s certain, though, is that Hilaria Baldwin is stepping into the ballroom with purpose, passion, and a drive to make this season one of the most talked-about in ‘DWTS’ history.