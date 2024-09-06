Did Alanna Gold earn $30 million listing? Chelsea Lazkani's rivalry to jeopardize 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie's career

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold is new real estate agent of The Oppenheim Group

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Alanna Gold has recently joined The Oppenheim Group and has already made her Netflix debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. Alanna was excited to work with The O Group ladies but she has sparked a rivalry with Chelsea Lazkani which could definitely trouble her in the future. Jason Oppenheim offered a $30 million listing in Manhattan and asked his crew to bid to earn the deal.

The real estate agents were quite hesitant to volunteer as they already knew Chelsea was the Manhattan queen and she would be furious if they stole the listing. However, Alana failed to earn the listing as the deal was awarded to Chelsea, and Mary Fitzgerald. The real estate agents' trio pitched their ideas to sell the listing to the owner, Jeff, and he chose Chelsea and Mary to co-list because of their decades of experience. Despite losing the listing, she has already made a new enemy in her new office. Chelsea is not someone with whom anyone could mess up as she would not tolerate anyone in her path. She has a history of sabotaging her co-star and the perfect example is Bre Tiesi. Chelsea dug into Bre's past life and tried her best to take her down leading to an explosive feud.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 Alanna Gold lost Manhattan listing (@netflix)

Will Alanna Gold be able to sell her Hollywood listing?

After Alanna Gold failed to grab the Manhattan listing, Brett Oppenheim offered the newbie a developing Hollywood listing. Brett explained that his client has been building the property for the last four years and has spent millions after originally purchasing it for 2.8 million. Alanna got her first challenging job and she succeeded it.

Selling the Hollywood listing was also a test for Alanna as Brett previously noted, "This is the kind of project where you can find out what an agent is really made of." The place was one of the most exposed houses in Hollywood and had privacy issues. Despite the flaws, Alanna managed to sell the listing at a great price.

Brett Oppenheim offered 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold a challenging listing (@netflix)

Is 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani a 'pot stirrer'?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald co-listed a $30 million Manhattan property and bagged jaw-dropping deals. However, the duo couldn't stand each other personally especially after Mary called Chelsea a 'pot stirrer'.

Things got explosive between the duo and Chelsea slammed Mary texting, "Keep my name out of your f*****g mouth." The real estate agents' drama further escalated after Mary insulted Chelsea's outfit choice in front of Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani dubbed as a 'pot stirrer' (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is now available to stream on Netflix