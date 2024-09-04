Is Emma Hernan married? 'Selling Sunset' star was very tight-lipped about relationships

Emma Hernan's dating life has been talk of the twin for several seasons of the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Emma Hernan, a star of 'Selling Sunset', is not married. Throughout her time on the show, Emma has been quite private about her relationships, often keeping details under wraps. Despite her connections with a few men on the show, like property developer Micah McDonald, Emma has made it clear that she's currently single.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, she confirmed her relationship status, saying, "Right now I’m single and dating. I’m open to a relationship... I'm open to something moving a little bit more serious." Although she has been linked to various individuals, Emma seems focused on her career and is not rushing into anything serious just yet.

'Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan talks about ‘complicated’ relationship with ex Peter Cornell

Emma Hernan recently opened up about her “complicated” relationship with her ex-fiancé, Peter Cornell. The two share a unique bond that goes beyond their past romance, and despite not being together, they continue to work closely in business. Emma and Peter, who were once engaged, recently made headlines when they bought a home together in Los Angeles. Emma explained that they purchased the property as an investment, not as a step toward rekindling their relationship.

“We bought it as an investment property,” Emma told 'Us Weekly'. She added that while there was a moment when they considered the possibility of moving in together, they ultimately decided against it. “It’s not the right timing,” she admitted, describing their relationship as a classic case of “it’s complicated.” Although Emma doesn’t know if they’ll end up together, she emphasized that, for now, their connection is purely a friendship and business partnership. “Peter is definitely still in my life to a certain degree,” Emma shared, highlighting that their bond has remained strong over the years.

Emma Hernan in her modeling element (Instagram/@emmahernan)

Is ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan dating Micah McDonald?

Emma Hernan sparked fan curiosity when she began dating Micah McDonald, a property developer, during Season 5 of the show. In the season, Emma admitted that while she usually keeps her work and personal life separate, Micah was different. She found him attractive, successful, and confident and shared that they had much in common.



Their connection grew stronger as they spent more time together, including a memorable first date at Micah's mezcal bar, where they enjoyed a tasting session. Even though Emma and Micah grew closer, she clarified that they were taking things slowly. Emma mentioned they are still in touch and have a great relationship but emphasized that she was single and open to seeing where things might lead.