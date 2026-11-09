Alicia Silverstone’s ‘Clueless’ sequel brings back beloved fan-favorite character

Cher Horowitz has a teenager of her own in the Paramount+ sequel, and one of her former classmates is returning on screen and in the writers’ room.

High school is Cher Horowitz’s problem again, and this time she’s the mom. 30 years after the original ‘Clueless,’ Alicia Silverstone is back as Cher Horowitz, the Beverly Hills teen who once played matchmaker for her friends. The Paramount+ sequel gives her a whole new reason to worry about what happens at school. It’s also bringing back one of her former classmates, and the actor who played him is helping write the show.

Breckin Meyer will reprise his role as Travis Birkenstock, the lovable stoner he played in the 1995 film. Meyer revealed on ‘One Question With T.K. Coleman’ that he’s also in the writers’ room for the six-episode series, as Entertainment Weekly reported. He’s been “trying to figure out what he would say now,” three decades after he first played Travis.

Meyer also said that ‘being a dad of two girls’ has influenced how he approaches the character and the new episodes. He told Coleman he was curious when the project first came up, and the story won him over once he read it. He called it “pretty d*mn interesting.”

Breckin Meyer gestures with both hands as Travis Birkenstock in a still from the 1995 film ‘Clueless’ (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

Silverstone and Meyer are the only original cast members whose returns have been confirmed so far. Other original cast members, including Paul Rudd and Stacey Dash, have yet to confirm their involvement. Dash was among the actors who reprised their roles for the 1996 ‘Clueless’ TV series, alongside Donald Faison, Elisa Donovan and Wallace Shawn. Silverstone and Meyer both sat out that adaptation as their original characters.

“She’s successful in business and has mastered motherhood—that is, until her daughter’s high school years,” reads the official synopsis from Paramount+. Silverstone will also executive produce alongside Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film, and Robert Lawrence, who produced it. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind ‘Gossip Girl’, are writing and executive producing the series with ‘Freakier Friday’ writer Jordan Weiss. CBS Studios is producing.

Breckin Meyer as Travis Birkenstock kisses Brittany Murphy’s Tai Frasier on the head in the wedding scene from ‘Clueless’ (Image Source: Paramount Pictures)

The sequel was originally in development at Peacock, which dropped the project before Paramount+ picked it up in July. The streamer ordered it as a limited event series. Filming is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in 2027. Paramount+ has yet to announce a premiere date.