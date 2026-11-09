Will Beverly return in ‘Welcome to Derry’ Season 2? Jessica Chastain addresses comeback

Season 2 heads to 1935, while Chastain’s Beverly lives in 2016 in ‘Chapter Two’

The ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Season 1 finale brought back Sophia Lillis (young Beverly Marsh in ‘It’ and ‘It Chapter Two’) in a flashback to 1988. Lillis was cast as a young Beverly in ‘It’ in 2017, eight years before that final episode debuted in December 2025. Her scene takes place at Juniper Hill Asylum, as she encounters the elderly woman Ingrid Kersh (Joan Gregson) on her mother’s death day. Pennywise takes on Kersh’s appearance to scare Jessica Chastain’s adult Beverly in ‘It Chapter Two,’ and by the end of the series, it’s revealed that Beverly knew the real woman as a kid. That was a last-minute decision by co-creator Andy Muschietti, per Entertainment Weekly.

A still from ‘It Chapter Two’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Now, Chastain is more than willing to work with the Muschietti siblings. During an interview for her Netflix movie ‘Heartland,’ Chastain was asked by ScreenRant if she would reprise Beverly in Season 2. Chastain said that she has a best friend in producer Barbara Muschietti and that she and Andy are like a family. “If they call me, I’m [in], whatever their project is,” she said. Interestingly, Andy Muschietti directed Chastain in the horror movie ‘Mama’ back in 2013.

Adult Beverly is a fashion designer from New York in ‘Chapter Two,’ but a phone call from Mike Hanlon lures her back to Derry. She leaves her husband, Tom Rogan, and reunites with the Losers Club in the sewers before marrying Ben Hanscom (Jay Ryan) once the Losers go their separate ways. Two other members of the ‘Chapter Two’ cast have expressed an appetite to return. James McAvoy (adult Bill Denbrough) said an appropriate script could bring him back, and Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon) revealed that Andy Muschietti invited him to visit the Season 1 set.

A still from ‘It Chapter Two’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

HBO announced on August 17 that ‘Welcome to Derry’ was picked up for Season 2. Set in 1935 at the height of the Great Depression, the season will focus on the Bradley Gang massacre, a story from the interlude chapters of Stephen King’s 1986 novel. Brad Caleb Kane, who shared co-showrunner duties on Season 1 alongside Jason Fuchs, is now the sole showrunner. ‘Welcome to Derry’ Season 1 debuted on HBO on October 26, 2025, and is set in 1962, meaning the series will leap back 27 years between seasons, the same length of time between Pennywise’s feeding cycles. Andy and Barbara Muschietti will remain as executive producers. HBO has not yet set a premiere date or announced the cast for the new season.