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When will the ‘VisionQuest’ finale air? Episode 8 release date, time and where to watch

The final episode runs longer than any other MCU TV episode and closes the ‘WandaVision’ trilogy
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @visionqueest)
A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @visionqueest)

Paul Bettany first voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. in ‘Iron Man’ (2008) and then took on the role of Vision in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015). Now, the character’s own series is nearing its conclusion. ‘VisionQuest’ wraps up the trilogy that began with 2021’s ‘WandaVision’ and continued with 2024’s ‘Agatha All Along.’ Created by Terry Matalas, the eight-episode series was executive-produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Jac Schaeffer. The story follows White Vision, a rebuilt version of the synthezoid that S.W.O.R.D. activated at the end of ‘WandaVision,’ as he searches for his memory and humanity.

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Instagram | @visionqueest)

The ‘VisionQuest’ finale, titled ‘Forever,’ arrives on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The show premiered with Episodes 1 and 2, ‘No Strings’ and ‘Theseus’, on October 13, 2026, and the latest episode, titled 'Immolation,' was released on November 3. The finale follows the same release schedule as the rest of the season, arriving a day earlier than Marvel had initially announced. The studio had earlier shifted the show's release schedule from Wednesdays to Tuesdays.

The final two episodes are being released individually because Matalas explained to GamesRadar at New York Comic Con that Episodes 7 and 8 are “their own kind of movies.” It is important to note that the finale is 68 minutes long. Episode 7 is 62 minutes long, so the finale is six minutes longer than the penultimate episode. The last two episodes are the longest MCU TV episodes produced so far. Together, the final two episodes have a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes. The first six episodes of ‘VisionQuest’ each ran between 45 and 54 minutes.

A still from ‘VisionQuest’ (Image Source: Instagram | @visionqueest)

Matalas penned the first two episodes and the finale, which he also directed. Christopher J. Byrne directed the first two episodes, and Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, and Matalas each directed two. ‘VisionQuest’ was shot at Pinewood Studios, and all episodes released so far are available to stream on Disney+.

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