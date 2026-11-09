Who was Susan Saint James? ‘Saturday Night Live’ honors former host with touching tribute

'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to the two-time host who found love on the show

'Saturday Night Live' paid tribute to a legend in its latest installment. Before the episode ended, the NBC sketch comedy show featured a title card honoring actress Susan Saint James. A representative for the actress confirmed to People that she breathed her last on October 26 at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.

In a statement, her family remembered her as being “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind, and look out for other people." The family fondly remembered the courage she showed at the time of her youngest son, Teddy's, death in the November 28, 2004 plane crash. The actress is survived by her husband Dick Ebersol, four children, seven grandchildren, and sister Mary Mercedes Dewey.

Title Card from SNL (Image Source: X | @nbcsnl)

The actress had a prolific career in iconic shows like 'The Name of the Game' and 'McMillan & Wife.' Throughout her career, she received multiple Emmy nominations and won one in 1969. 'SNL' played a pivotal role in her life. The actress hosted the show twice. During her first time, she met 'SNL' executive producer Dick Ebersol, and sparks flew. The couple quickly got married and remained together until her death. Ebersol wrote a memoir titled 'From Saturday Night to Sunday Night' where he called Susan the best partner he ever had.

Susan Saint James attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

The actress remained closely connected to 'SNL' over the years. She also featured in the 'SNL50 anniversary special' in New York. Hence, it was no surprise when the show honored her with a title card. The memorable episode also featured the debut of Druski, who appeared as Elizabeth Holmes in a sketch.