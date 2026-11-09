‘Chicago Fire’ to bid farewell to two more characters after Cruz’s exit in Episode 300

Only one of the probies will remain standing in 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 Episode 6, titled 'Over the Edge'

'Chicago Fire' will say goodbye to two more characters. These characters are part of the new group of probies Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has been training since the season began. These probies include Burke (Da’Vinchi), McCaffrey (Matthew Daddario), Hollis (K.C. McNeil), and Jansen (Joe Eichorst). In the upcoming episode, the group faces their last challenge. The episode in question is titled 'Over the Edge' and already has a synopsis. "The probies take on their last day at Firehouse 51 when Kidd receives shocking news; Violet and Novak begin fundraising for the Joint Duty Program and receive a surprising donation," the episode's logline reads.

A still of Burke from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by George Burns Jr)

According to Rotten Tomatoes' cast listings available for Episode 7, only Burke remains in Firehouse 51. McCaffrey was shown the door in the third episode, after refusing to follow protocol during a rescue mission. He also tried to pressure his superiors with his political connections, which further hurt his chances. In the series' 300th episode, it seemed he might be on his way back to an on-desk job after Chief Tomlin (Doug Savant) blackmailed Severide (Taylor Kinney) with Cruz's job. Chief Tomlin asks the Captain to reinstate the former probie, and after much deliberation, Mouch came up with this compromise. Whether McCaffrey joins remains to be seen.

A still of Jansen, Hollis, and Burke from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

Hollis and Jansen seem to have been let go. The cast listings suggest they will appear for the last time in the sixth episode. Jansen hasn't been in any major storylines, but Hollis played a big part in the fifth episode. He was shaken up after witnessing a man being pronounced dead after setting himself on fire. This gave the audience a realistic outlook on the mental pressures of being a firefighter. Ultimately, Burke helped him to move past the situation. Burke will likely join Squad 3 as Cruz's replacement. The decision isn't surprising, as the show has focused the most on Burke amongst the probies. His father's tragic situation remains to be fully explored on screen as well. Additionally, Da’Vinchi is the only probie contracted as a series regular, according to Deadline. To find out how Hollis and Jansen exit the series, tune in to NBC next Wednesday at 9/8c.