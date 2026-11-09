‘VisionQuest’ finale’s post-credits scene could set up ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

'VisionQuest' is approaching its finale as Marvel teases a major surprise involving Vision and his family, which could open possibilities for Tommy.

Marvel may be preparing one final surprise before 'Avengers: Doomsday' takes over the MCU. The upcoming 'VisionQuest' finale is reportedly the only episode in the eight-part series to feature a mid-credits scene, and fans are already debating whether it could connect directly to the next Avengers movie.

Marvel Studios has added to the excitement with a promotional teaser promising "one final surprise" in the finale. While the studio has not revealed what that moment involves, its timing has encouraged speculation about a possible Doctor Doom connection. One popular theory centers on Ultron, played by James Spader. Viewers previously spotted a "Countdown to Doom" label in Ultron's room, prompting speculation that the villain could become part of Doom's plans.

A still of Paul Bettany from 'VisionQuest' (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Some fans hope the finale will reveal a connection between Ultron and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, although that remains speculation. One fan theory even imagines Doom giving Ultron a new body, although there is no confirmed evidence supporting this possibility. Another possibility involves Jocasta. If she and Ultron survive the finale, the scene could reveal their next move or establish their importance in the larger MCU story.

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The Maximoff brothers offer another possible direction for the finale. With the Young Avengers expected to assemble in the film, one theory suggests the scene could bring Tommy and Billy together. Others believe the brothers could work together to save Vision or begin searching for Wanda, whose fate remains unresolved. Reddit discussions have also entertained a more dramatic possibility: Billy and Tommy combining their powers to revive their father.

The finale could also introduce the beginning of an incursion, bringing the multiverse crisis closer to the events of 'Avengers: Doomsday.' Such a development would give the mid-credits scene a broader purpose beyond setting up an individual character's return.

🚨 The final episode of 'VISIONQUEST' will feature a post-credits scene. According to rumors, it might lead directly into 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' #VisionQuest #Marvel https://t.co/aaG7pgrgXq — Nerdy enough (@_Movie_Fans_) November 8, 2026

Another possibility is that the final reveal could build on the series' exploration of artificial intelligence, identity, and the relationship between creators and their creations. Rather than introducing another character, the scene could offer a new development for Ultron and his possible connection to Doctor Doom.

For now, these possibilities remain fan theories. Marvel has not disclosed the contents of the reported credits scene or confirmed that 'VisionQuest' will directly set up 'Avengers: Doomsday.'