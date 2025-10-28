Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Freakier Friday’ finally gets Disney+ release date and it’s coming sooner than you think

Disney's announcement sees the movie hitting the streamer on November 12

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan's 'Freakier Friday' has an official release date. The sequel to 2003's 'Freaky Friday' reunites the two stars as Anna Coleman (Lohan) and her mother Tess (Curtis), 22 years after their body swap. In the new flick, the mother-daughter duo is involved in a four-body swap involving Anna's daughter, Harper, and soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily, played by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons, respectively.

According to ScreenRant, the reviews for 'Freakier Friday' were positive, with both actors getting rich praise for reprising their roles. The movie's theatrical release grossed $153 million worldwide and has already been released on VOD since October 7. Disney's announcement sees the movie hitting the streamer on November 12 with a new trailer cut specially for the Disney+ premiere.

The cast for 'Freakier Friday' also sees Mark Harmon as Tess' husband, Ryan. Chad Michael Murray returns as Anna's ex-boyfriend, Jake Austin, and Ryan Malgarini also reprises his role as Anna's brother, Jake. Manny Jacinto joins the film as Lily's father, Eric Reyes.

Per IMDb, the official logline reads, "22 years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis, Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice."

Earlier, director Nisha Ganatra revealed why she wanted to make a sequel to the hit film. "I really wanted to have fun with Lindsay in this ‘gentle parenting’ movement and the unbelievable expectation that we all have to be perfect. What is the quote I saw? That we’re all expected to mother like we don’t have jobs and work like we don’t have kids,” she told Vanity Fair. “I really wanted to see her stuck in the middle of that and also show, as a single mom, how your mom steps in to fill the role of your co-parent—and what happens when that gets threatened. It’s weird to say this about Freakier Friday, but it is a very personal film."

The success of the sequel has already generated buzz for a third film. While there are no officially announced plans for a third film, there just might be a statement in the offing if the movie does well on Disney+. There's every possibility that 'Freakier Friday' wil likely see some solid viewership numbers on the streamer. Safe to say, a potential third movie might just have even bigger body swaps in store if it does get greenlit.