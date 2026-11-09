Will there be a ‘North of North’ Season 3? What we know about Netflix comedy’s future

'North of North' Season 2 follows Siaja's search for her estranged sister, navigates workplace challenges, and explores her growing feelings for Kuuk.

Siaja's story may have more room to grow after the emotional Season 2 of 'North of North.' The Netflix comedy ends with several promising developments, including a possible reunion between Siaja and her estranged sister Olivia and a long-awaited romantic moment with Kuuk.

Season 2 has continued the show's strong critical run, earning another 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 1 achieved the same rating in 2025 and attracted around 3 million views during its opening week on Netflix, reaching the streamer's Top 10 in 27 countries.

Season 2 leaves several storylines open for continuation. Siaja's search for Olivia becomes the emotional center of the new episodes. After learning that her mother, Neevee, lost her other daughter through forced adoption, Siaja travels to Toronto to find her sister. However, Siaja's decision to conceal their relationship backfires when Olivia discovers the truth at her gallery presentation.

Anna Lambe as Siaja in a still from 'North of North' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The finale offers a possible turning point when Olivia sends Siaja a message, suggesting she may be ready to reconnect. Season 3 could explore how the sisters gradually build a relationship and whether Olivia meets the rest of her family on her own terms. Siaja and Kuuk also share their first kiss after a season of missed opportunities and complicated timing.

Their relationship could become another major storyline if the show returns. Meanwhile, Siaja's appointment as the official community manager and her new business space with Bun give her professional and personal life a fresh direction.

Anna Lambe has already discussed what she would like to explore if another season were to happen. Speaking to TV Insider, the actress said she wants Siaja to become more thoughtful when handling sensitive family relationships: "I would love in a Season 3 to see what it means to Siaja to be a bit more thoughtful and considerate with something as sensitive as reconnecting this relationship between her mother and her sister."

Anna Lambe as Siaja in a still from 'North of North' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix, CBC, and APTN have not officially renewed 'North of North' for a third season, as of this writing. The decision involves all three partners because the series is co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in association with APTN. Season 2 followed a similar renewal process.

The three partners announced its return on April 29, 2025, roughly three weeks after Season 1 arrived on Netflix. Season 2 also received an earlier rollout on Canadian platforms, with APTN+ premiering the episodes on September 1, 2026, followed by CBC TV, CBC Gem, and APTN TV on September 8.