Will Sky Elements win 'AGT' Season 19? Drone group has edge over other finalists due to tech

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Sky Elements are pioneers in professional drone shows

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 has featured a wide range of acts, from musicians to magicians and everything in between, but Sky Elements's aerial light displays are really "next level." But do they have an unfair edge over the other contestants because of the use of drones?

Texas-based Sky Elements arrived at 'AGT' with an amazing drone performance that changed the sky and enthralled the crowd with its creative storytelling. Judge Simon Cowell was so impressed by the group's performance that he awarded them a second Golden Buzzer. This saw the first-ever rule modification surrounding Golden Buzzers this season.

Considering how much of an influence their performance had on the NBC show, their usage of contemporary technology may deal a serious blow to rivals. People could criticize certain performances that use buttons and carriers to progress in the competition, even while other artists labor for many hours to put on an enjoyable live act.

'AGT' Season 19 team Sky Elements holds six Guinness World Records (Instagram/@skyelementsdrones)

Light show made Simon Cowell break Golden Buzzer rule in 'AGT' Season 19

Sara James's rendition of Elton John's 'Rocket Man' and 'Also Sprach Zarathustra' from '2001: A Space Odyssey' served as the soundtrack for Sky Elements's light-up drone display during their audition. Simon was so thrilled with the group's performance that he pressed the Golden Buzzer a second time, sending them straight to the live concerts.

Sky Elements, leaders in the field of professional drone shows, employ their combined knowledge of programming, flying, and animation to create engaging narratives that highlight the seemingly endless possibilities of drone technology. They are self-taught with backgrounds ranging from computer systems to law, and they have spent many hours practicing and working as a team to perfect their craft.

We understand that 'AGT' judges will stress storytelling above fairness when necessary, but the very minimum criterion should be that the talent element of the performance must take place during the audition.

Buttons control Sky Elements's fate in 'AGT' Season 19

The judges appeared as various performers in a light-up drone display with a circus theme during Sky Elements' quarterfinal performance, which was set to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On' and Katy Perry's 'Firework'. They received standing ovations from Howie Mandel and Simon.

They overcame Legión by garnering enough votes to place them in the top 5, and they joined Alex Sampson and Young-Min in the semifinals.

Ideally, you shouldn't perform your on-show skill here if it's anything like "press play and watch something happen." The spectators are aware that time and work are required to produce a drone show, but not many are qualified enough to compare it to performers who are performing live.

We feel that it goes against the spirit of the show because the Sky Elements team spent dozens, hundreds, or thousands of hours creating the performance, just to go on 'AGT' and hit play (we're sure there's more to it than that, but you get the point).

Sky Elements is a drone show firm trying to win the NBC talent show

A light-up drone show set to Lily Meola's 'Butterfly' served as Sky Elements's semi-final performance, paying homage to the 2020 passing of co-founder Preston Ward's daughter, Briley Rose. They received standing ovations from Howie, Simon, and Heidi Klum.

They overcame Kelsey Jane to make it to the Finals with enough votes.

Sky Elements is simply a drone display firm. They have staff, therefore we think someone can be recruited to perform what they do. This would be similar to the crew that conducts the 'AGT' stage lighting and display auditions. It would be similar to someone who is enthusiastic about LEGO builds creating a large display before the event, and the actual audition is simply presenting the judges what they created.

All that being said, with the goal of transforming the public's image of drone exhibitions beyond simple demonstrations, they chose 'AGT' to highlight their invention and encourage others in STEM disciplines. In addition to proving their commitment, winning would enable them to tour the country, and bring drone art to new audiences.

They are prepared to let America determine their destiny because they are passionate, creative, and willing to push limits.

