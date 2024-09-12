'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell regrets his remark about dance crew Brent Street

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell apologized to Brent Street over his past comments

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Brent Street, a popular dance crew from Australia, delivered a spectacular performance during the semifinals of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 which aired on September 11, 2024.

The dance squad wowed the judges with a hip hop routine. During their dance performance, they used large blocks as props and skillfully moved them around the stage to create different stages for the dancers.

Following their act, when judges were asked to give to their feedback on the performance, Simon Cowell well-known for his candid and often harsh critiques, described the act as “unbelievable” and he went on to rave over the act by repeating the word “stunning” three times.

Simon even took a moment to apologize to the dance crew for not having given the performers the recognition they deserved earlier in the season, acknowledging that he may have underestimated their talent up to this point. His enthusiastic feedback highlighted the impact of the act and shed light on the performers growth throughout the competition.

Simon's no-nonsense approach often leaves contestants feeling vulnerable and on edge, as they await his feedback. However, in a surprising turn of events during the latest episode, Simon revealed a more softer side of himself. He expressed genuine remorse for not providing them with the support they deserved throughout the season.

This heartfelt apology caught many off guard, showcasing a different facet of his personality that viewers rarely get to see. Simon's willingness to acknowledge his shortcomings and reach out to the dancers was a refreshing change and highlighted his growth as a judge and mentor.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Howie Mandel feels Brent Street 'should win' the NBC show

As one of Howie Mandel’s esteemed Golden Buzzer selections, he was absolutely brimming with enthusiasm, radiating excitement that seemed to eclipse everyone else in the room. He passionately declared that Brent Street's "should win" the show.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum was equally impressed with Brent Street's seminfinal dance performance and she praised the group for their remarkable ability to continuously reinvent themselves and push the boundaries of their artistic expression.

Brent Street previously appeared on Prime Video's 'Dance Life'

For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you, Australian dance crew Brent Street recently starred in Amazon Prime Video's docu-series named 'Dance Life.' The series revolves around the students of the Brent Street Academy as they navigate through their dance careers.

Brent Street, Australia's top dance academy, provides students with the chance to compete for key roles in their end-of-year graduation show, which may serve as a springboard for their careers. Nonetheless, only a select number of students manage to attain this success.

How to vote for Brent Street in 'AGT' Season 19?

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 PM ET.