Who are the finalists of ‘AGT’ Season 19? America’s votes send 6 acts to the finale of NBC show

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Ladies and gentlemen, the six finalists of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 have been revealed! During the Thursday episode of 'AGT' which aired on September 12, host Terry Crews announced the final results.

With the help of America's Vote, a total of six acts have made it their way to the grand finale of the popular NBC show. Now, these remaining acts will be competing for the coveted winner's title as well as the grand cash prize of a whopping $1 million in the finale which will be airing on September 17, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.

For the unversed, 12 semifinalists competed during the previous episode and they gave their blood and sweat in order to win over the judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara as well as America's Vote. Continue reading further to learn the names of all the 6 finalists ready to face each other in the finale.

Who made it to 'AGT' Season 19 finale?

Roni Sagi and Rhythm

The first act that secured a spot in the finale of 'AGT' Season 19 was none other than the dog and owner dance duo Roni Sagi and Rhythm. During their time on the show, the Israeli dancer and her furry companion have managed to stun the judges and fans with their incredible dance routines.

If Roni and her talented Border Collie, Rhythm emerge as the winners of 'America's Got Talent', then Roni would use the show's winning prize money to expand her dog school called Keta Tov Dog Dance School. This expansion would not only enhance the facilities and resources available for her students and their furry companions but also allow her to offer a wider variety of classes and training programs.

Roni and Rhythm on 'AGT' stage (@nbc)

Sky Elements

The drone group Sky Elements became the second act to make it to the finale of 'AGT' Season 19. Throughout the NBC show, these drone show performers' enchanting light shows have left the judging panel in awe.

In one of their remarkable performances on the show, the drone group made stunning images of judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara up in the sky. Sky Elements have worked hard and now they are focused on winning the show's title.

'AGT' Season 19 team Sky Elements made history with the first-ever Pyro drone show (@nbc)

Learnmore Jonasi

Zimbabwean stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi who bagged Terry Crews's golden buzzer is one of the six finalists on 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. In the early stages of his career, he faced some obstacles but he didn't give up and continued to hustle and it seems like his hard work has paid off.

For those of you who are unaware, let us share an interesting fact about the history of 'AGT.' Up until this moment, no stand-up comic has ever been crowned as the winner of 'AGT'. If Learnmore wins the show he is going to create history as the first comedian to walk away with the title.

Learnmore Jonasi needs to step up his game to take out 'AGT' Season 19 title (X/@learnmorejonasi)

Solange Kardinaly

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Solange Kardinaly has captivated audiences with her remarkable skills as a quick-change magician. Throughout the competition, she has consistently amazed viewers by effortlessly transforming her outfits in mere seconds, leaving everyone in awe of her seamless transitions.

This extraordinary ability to switch costumes at lightning speed has not only showcased her talent but has also resonated deeply with fans, ultimately propelling her to the finale of 'AGT.' Her unique blend of artistry and performance has made her a memorable contestant this season, inviting admiration and excitement from both the judges and the audience alike.

'AGT' Season 19 star Solange Kardinaly (youtube/@agt)

Brent Street

The Australian dance crew Brent Street has captured the admiration of both fans and judges alike during Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' with their flawless and exceptional dance performances. Their remarkable choreography and precise movements have mesmerized the audience.

We can surely see Brent Street as headliners in a prestigious Las Vegas show. This dance squad's ability to engage and entertain has set them apart, making them a standout act in this competitive season.

The moment Brent Street makes its entrance onto the stage, an undeniable surge of energy envelops the entire atmosphere, captivating everyone in attendance. Their performances are consistently impressive, leaving the audience in awe each time they take the spotlight.

Brent Street Dance in 'AGT' Season 19 (@nbc)

Richard Goodall

The final contestant to earn a coveted spot in the Season 19 finale of 'America's Got Talent' is Richard Goodall. This remarkable individual, who started his journey as a janitor, has transitioned into a talented singer.

Throughout his life, Richard has encountered numerous challenges and hardships, yet he has approached each obstacle with resilience and determination. Instead of allowing his struggles to define him, he has embraced them as part of his story, using his experiences as motivation to pursue his passion for music. His journey from the cleaning crew to the spotlight is a testament to his unwavering spirit and dedication, making him a truly inspiring figure in this season's competition.

Goodall has consistently been a beloved figure among fans of 'America's Got Talent' since the very first episode of the show. His charisma, talent, and unique performances have captured the hearts of many viewers, making him a standout contestant.

As one of the six remaining competitors in the current Season 19, Richard holds a promising chance of clinching the title. Like his fellow contestants, Goodall has demonstrated exceptional skill and showmanship throughout the competition, and it’s clear that he is in a strong position to potentially take home the coveted prize.

Richard Goodall dedicates performance to fiancé (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 finale airs on September 17 at 8 pm ET only on NBC.