Heidi Klum's reaction to Roni Sagi and Rhythm tip them to win ‘AGT’ Season 19

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Roni Sagi and Rhythm have their eyes set on the coveted winner's title of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. We must say that these two are not just mere participants in the NBC competition, they are serious contenders.

This amazing Israeli dancer and her cute dog have a strong chance of emerging as the winners of the latest season of the NBC show. Their captivating performance during the semifinals caught the attention of the judges, particularly Heidi Klum, who praised them by describing their act as a 'winning performance.'

From the very first moment, Roni and her furry companion stepped on the stage, this dazzling duo has managed to mesmerize all of us with their seamless and perfectly choreographed dance routines.

All of their dance moves are executed with precision and grace, showcasing not only the dancer's skill but also the remarkable bond she shares with her dog. Their chemistry and synchronization have led them to the semifinals of the show. With their great performances, it seems likely that they could secure a place in the finals and potentially take home the coveted title.

Every now and then, Roni Sagi and Rhythm's adorable dance performances have left us in awe. This dog act has captivated our hearts.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm are front runners to win 'AGT' Season 19

At the moment, Roni Sagi and her dog Rhythm are one of the strongest contenders in the NBC competition for the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 title. Their remarkable performances and unique style have not only won over the judging panel but have also garnered love and support from the audience.

As the competition progresses, they continue to showcase their exceptional talents, making a strong case for themselves as potential winners of this highly esteemed talent show. With each appearance, Roni Sagi and Rhythm demonstrate their dedication and passion for their craft, further solidifying their status as formidable contenders in the race for the championship.

Has any dog act won 'America's Got Talent'?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. In the past, multiple dog acts have won 'America's Got Talent'. In 2023, Adrian Stoica and Hurricane won 'AGT' Season 18, and walked away with a $1 million prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

Similarly, the Olate Dogs, a family act led by father and son trainers Richard and Nicholas Olate, won 'AGT' Season 7 in 2012. Over the last couple of years, the Olate Dogs have performed in many big venues like Big Apple Circus and the Ringling Bros and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

How to vote for Roni Sagi and Rhythm in 'America's Got Talent' Season 19?

The fans of the show have the golden chance to cast their vote for Roni Sagi and her incredible fur baby Rhythm by visiting NBC.com/AGTVote. In addition to this, the viewers can conveniently vote through the AGT App, which is available to download on both Google Play and the App Store.

Make it a point to support your favorite acts in this thrilling competition. Your one vote can quite literally change their entire lives, so don’t miss out on the chance to show your love and support for your favorites.

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 PM ET.