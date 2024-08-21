'AGT' Season 19: Watch Biko’s Manna’s electrifying tribute to former winner

'AGT' Season 19 trio Biko’s Manna performed a soulful version of Grace VanderWaal's track 'Clearly' during the quarterfinals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the Tuesday, August 20, episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, viewers were treated to a heartwarming moment as the three siblings from Biko’s Manna delivered a touching homage to former 'AGT' champion Grace VanderWaal. Competing in the quarterfinals, the talented trio Biko's Manna captivated the audience and judges with a mesmerizing performance of VanderWaal's song 'Clearly,' demonstrating both their musical prowess and deep admiration for the young artist who previously won the competition.

The heartfelt rendition served as a beautiful tribute, highlighting the enduring impact of Grace VanderWaal’s artistry on fellow musicians. For those unfamiliar, Grace VanderWaal emerged as the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 11 way back in 2016. At just 12 years old, this young and original artist captivated audiences and even caught the attention of Taylor Swift with her impressive ukulele skills, charming voice, and deeply resonant lyrics. VanderWaal's talent was recognized with a Golden Buzzer, propelling her forward in the competition. She continued to shine throughout the season, ultimately securing the grand prize and earning a headlining show in Las Vegas.

'AGT' judge Heidi Klum calls Biko's Manna 'triple threat'

After their outstanding performance, the judges offered their feedback. Heidi Klum praised them as a "triple threat," highlighting their versatility and talent. Sofia Vergara complimented the act by describing it as a "beautiful performance." Simon Cowell noted that the sibling trio Biko's Manna has the remarkable ability to make people feel amazing, while Howie Mandel confessed that their infectious energy had him smiling non-stop.

How to vote for Biko's Manna in 'AGT' Season 19?

Every Tuesday at 8 pm ET, viewers who can tune in live have the opportunity to begin casting their votes for 'America's Got Talent'. Each individual is permitted to submit up to 10 votes per voting method, with a maximum of twenty votes in total across all available platforms, depending on their chosen method of voting. It is important to act swiftly, as the official voting period concludes by 7 am ET on Wednesday. Additionally, we offer assistance in casting votes for the AGT contestants favored by the audience.

Fortunately, individuals who favor using a computer or mobile internet browser have the option to cast their vote for 'America's Got Talent' (AGT) online. To do so, viewers can visit the official AGT voting website. However, it's important to note that they must first create a free NBCUniversal profile by registering with a valid email address to participate in the voting process.

After all the preparations are complete, you have the opportunity to register and cast your votes for a maximum of 10 performers whom you believe excel the most. Be sure to save your selections before you finalize and submit your final vote.

For individuals who want to cast their vote for their preferred contestant effortlessly, 'AGT' offers an official app that streamlines the process. By downloading this app from either Google Play or the Apple App Store, users gain access to the entire series and can enjoy highlights from each night’s performances. Additionally, they can participate in the voting process. Once the app is installed, simply navigate to the "Vote" section, where you can choose which contestant deserves to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Which acts have qualified for 'AGT' Season 19 finals?

Currently, two acts have secured their spots in the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finals, thanks to the coveted Live Show Golden Buzzer. In the most recent episode, AIRFOOTWORKS was propelled straight to the finals after earning this prestigious recognition. They join Hakuna Matata Acrobats, who were awarded Sofía Vergara's Live Show Golden Buzzer in the episode aired the previous week.

Watch 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.