Internet calls out Emmys 2024 for one major recurring mistake

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles and was hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As much as the 76th Emmy Awards are being discussed online as a major event celebrating diverse content on television, many are still dissatisfied with the lack of recognition for people of color. The 2024 Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, saw Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai win Oustanding Actor and Actress gong for their work in FX's 'Shōgun,' but fans are still upset about the royal snub to people of color in the ceremony.

Emmys have been accused of robbing people of color of their due credit on numerous occasions, but this time the issue was addressed by 'Chef' star John Leguizamo in a speech, where he celebrated the night's diverse slate of nominees and winners. However, the lack of awards for people of color is still a hot topic on social media, with fans criticizing the Emmys for not honoring diversity.

Fans slams 2024 Emmys for lack of awards bestowed on People of Color

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony takes place on September 15 (Instagram/@televisonacademy)

As soon as the Emmy Award ceremony got over, fans flocked to X to express their disappointment in the lack of awards given to people of color.

A fan said, "All this talk about 'inclusion' and 'diversity' will mean nothing if you have the chance but don't give the CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED POC lead shows the awards sorry."

All this talk about 'inclusion' and 'diversity' will mean nothing if you have the chance but don't give the CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED poc lead shows the awards sorry. #Emmys #EmmyAwards — ℣. 🪩 (@arcticmunchies) September 16, 2024

Another added, "Representation/racism segment after a night of only 2 POC wins so far."

Representation/racism segment after a night of only 2 POC wins so far………… #Emmys pic.twitter.com/aWwOeGl0cl — Sasha Fierce is A Creole Banjee Bitch (@theprincessoftx) September 16, 2024

Taking a dig at Emmys another said, "Emmys said 1 POC quota."

emmys said 1 poc quota https://t.co/JLzn04hgwX — CLOSED. (@indiiindii_) September 16, 2024

Another user said, "John Leguizamo out here calling folks out to their face with the receipts. (It's truly awesome that this year is the most diverse list of nominees - however, we're still not seeing that many wins for people of color."

John Leguizamo out here calling folks out to their face with the receipts.

(It's truly awesome that this year is the most diverse list of nominees - however, we're still not seeing that many wins for people of color.)#Emmys pic.twitter.com/eQfkYjxR6i — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) September 16, 2024

Sharing the same sentiments, one said, '''People of Color'. I can’t believe they have John get up there and take credit for diversity at the Emmy’s."

“People of Color”. I can’t believe they have John get up there and take credit for diversity at the Emmy’s. — NFL LurkBoy (@LostInTheLurk) September 16, 2024

Hinting at partiality, another said, "I am confused why the only cast member from 'The Bear' to not go home with an Emmy were the Black ones."

I am confused why the only cast member from The Bear to not go home with an Emmy were the Black ones. 🤨 — Cuntleigh (@panhalfrican) September 16, 2024

Were there any wins from People of Color in the 2024 Emmy?

Anna Sawai wins award for Outstanding Actress for 'Shōgun' in 2024 Emmy (@fx)

The biggest night of television saw FX's historical drama 'Shōgun' sweep big wins, with actors like Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai taking big wins home. In addition, Sawai's win was made extra special as she became the first ever actress of Asian descent to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In addition, Liza Colón-Zayas, also won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for 'The Bear'.