What happened in 'The Old Man' Season 1? Here's a recap before Season 2 drops on FX

The second season of 'The Old Man' will make its debut on September 12

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Old Man'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dan Chase's (Jeff Bridges) espionage adventures seem to be far from over, as the second season of FX's 'The Old Man' is due to premiere on September 12. From the first season, it is evident that Dan, a former CIA operator, wishes to live his life off the grid but is soon forced to relive his past since both the CIA and the FBI are seeking him and the reasons are quite intriguing.

As the story progresses, we are introduced to the complicated web of secrets and connections that Dan has created over the years. The season finale ends on a cliffhanger, preparing audiences for an exciting and action-packed Season 2. So, as Season 2 of 'The Old Man' approaches, let's go over the important plot elements from Season 1.

Who is Dan Chase in 'The Old Man'?

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase in a still from 'The Old Man' (@fx)

Dan Chase is the protagonist of 'The Old Man,' who is a former CIA operative and has been living off the grid for over 30 years. The reason for his reclusive existence is revealed to be a turbulent past during Russia's conquest of Afghanistan. Dan's association with Afghan warlord Faraz Hamzad (Pej Vahdat) and his wife, Abbey (Hiam Abbass), resulted in a series of dangerous betrayals, which continue to haunt him.

Abbey had her own set of secrets, the first being double agent and the second being her knowledge of lucrative mineral resources which can significantly change the power balance. Dan helps Belour escape Hamzad, and they travel to America, where they live in seclusion and raise their daughter Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat). Due to his involvement with Hamzad and Belour, the FBI is also following him.

Why did Harold and Dan Chase have a strained relationship in 'The Old Man'?

John Lithgow in a still from 'The Old Man' (@fx)

We've seen Harold Harper (John Lithgow) and Dan sharing a strained relationship that extends back to the Soviet-Afghan War. It turns out that Chase disregarded CIA directives when stationed in Afghanistan and became closely acquainted with Hamzad and his wife Belour.

Not only that, but Chase also helped Belour escape from Hamzad, betraying him and fleeing the country with her. Harold, Dan's then-friend and CIA analyst at the time, helped them, despite telling Dan not to become involved in local issues. After many years, their relationship becomes even more strained as Dan's prior activity resurfaces and threatens Harold's profession and reputation.

Who is Zoe McDonald in 'The Old Man'?

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald in 'The Old Man' (@fx)

Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) is an average woman in 'The Old Man' who becomes inadvertently involved in the dark realm of espionage. The first season presented Zoe as Dan's neighbor who lives a calm life but gets sucked into Chase's turbulent world as he flees the FBI and other forces pursuing him.

As the story progresses, Zoe demonstrates her resourcefulness, and she and Chase finally unite, becoming a kind of partnership as they manage their precarious conditions.

What secret was Dan Chase hiding in 'The Old Man'

Alia Shawkat in a still from 'The Old Man' (@fx)

One of the most significant plot developments happened in 'The Old Man', with a surprising revelation. Throughout the season, we've known Emily as Dan's daughter, who also works for the FBI. In addition, she is trained by Harold, who seems to be attached to her, but things get suspicious when she is kidnapped.

When things became more complicated, the unexpected revelation took center stage. Emily is the daughter of Hamzad and Belour aka Abbey's daughter, Parwana. After leaving Afghanistan, Dan secretly brought Parwana under the identity of Emily Chase. This secret is also what drives Hamzad's determination to find Dan.

Why does Morgan Bote help Faraz Hamzad in 'The Old Man'?

Joel Grey in a still from 'The Old Man' (FX/@prashantgupta)

Morgan Bote (Joel Grey), a prominent character with tremendous influence on American intelligence, aids Hamzad for personal and political reasons. Morgan who already knows about the mineral resources in Afghanistan that Abbey was aware of, understands that this revelation has the potential to transform global power relations.

In addition, Bote feels that revealing Emily's real identity would be devastating for the CIA and Harold Harper; therefore, he wants her removed to prevent issues. However, Hamzad's soldiers intercept Bote's agents and take Emily for themselves, since Hamzad wishes to reconcile with her after all these years.

