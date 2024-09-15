Emmy Award 2024 Winners: Our predictions for TV's biggest night

Ahead of Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, take a look at the strongest contenders who are most likely to grab the trophies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 are around the corner and it's time to see who walks home with the golden trophies. The year was packed with remarkable performances and stellar TV shows across genres. A quick look at the nomination list is enough to hint that this year's competition is tougher than ever.

While we eagerly look forward to Eugene Levy and Dan Levy hosting the event at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, here's our prediction for the evening, weighing who has the best chance to win.

1. Outstanding drama series

Nominees:

'The Crown'

'Fallout'

'The Gilded Age'

'The Morning Show'

'Mr and Mrs Smith'

'Shōgun'

'Slow Horses'

'3 Body Problem'

Our prediction:

A still from 'Shōgun' (@fx)

'Shogun', on FX, is most likely to sweep away most awards at Emmy 2024, including Outstanding Drama Series. The sheer scale, stunning performances, and meticulous attention to period detail make this Japanese-language series a clear standout.

With a powerful mix of rich storytelling, a primarily Japanese cast, and critical acclaim, Shogun is hard to beat at the biggest award night. We can't wait for this show to make history.

2. Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Nominees:

Idris Elba ('Hijack')

Donald Glover ('Mr and Mrs Smith')

Walton Goggins ('Fallout')

Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses')

Hiroyuki Sanada ('Shōgun')

Dominic West ('The Crown')

Our prediction:

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in 'Shogun' (@fx)

While Gary Oldman is a strong contender, the title for Outstanding Lead Actor is most likely to land in the lap of 'Shogun' actor Hiroyuki Sanada. His notable career, both in Japan and Hollywood, makes him a prime candidate, especially since 'Shogun' is the show that has generated the most buzz this year.

3. Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Nominees:

Jennifer Aniston(The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Our prediction:

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in 'Shogun' (@fx)

This title too might go to 'Shogun'. Anna Sawai as Lady Toda Mariko is a complex character who navigates love, politics, and religious conversion with grace and fierceness. Among the list of nominees, she is the most deserving candidate to get the trophy.

4. Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nominees:

Tadanobu Asano ('Shōgun')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')

Jon Hamm ('The Morning Show')

Takehiro Hira ('Shōgun')

Jack Lowden ('Slow Horses')

Jonathan Pryce ('The Crown')

Our prediction:

Tadanobu Asano plays the role of Kashigi Yabushige in 'Shogun' (@fx)

This one's tough. Jack Lowden should win the title for his electric performance as River Cartwright in 'Slow Horses'. But Tadanobu Asano is likely to emerge as the winner. His charisma as Lord Yabushige was show stealer and with 'Shogun' sweeping the awards season, it’s hard to see anyone else taking this one.

5. Outstanding comedy series

Nominees:

'Abbott Elementary'

'The Bear'

'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

'Hacks'

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Palm Royale'

'Reservation Dogs'

'What We Do in the Shadows'

Our prediction:

A still from 'The Bear' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Despite the debate over 'The Bear' being nominated in the comedy category, it is most likely to win the title. The intense drama hit its peak in Season 2 and will be continuing its winning streak at the Emmys.

6. Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Nominees:

Matt Berry ('What We Do in the Shadows')

Larry David ('Curb Your Enthusiasm')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ('Reservation Dogs')

Our prediction:

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' (@fxnetworks)

Though we are rooting for Larry David or Martin Short, Jeremy Allen White may secure his second Emmy win for his deep and raw portrayal in 'The Bear'.

7. Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Nominees:

Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary')

Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear')

Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building')

Maya Rudolph ('Loot')

Jean Smart ('Hacks')

Kristen Wiig ('Palm Royale')

Our prediction:

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons in a still from 'Palm Royale' (@appletv+)

Apple TV+'s release 'Palm Royale' may not go unnoticed at the Emmys. Kristen Wiig may win the best lead actress title in the comedy series category for her stunning portrayal of a woman from the 60s trying to fit into the elites. No one could play the role any better than she did.

8. Outstanding limited or anthology series

Nominees:

'Baby Reindeer'

'Fargo'

'Lessons in Chemistry'

'Ripley'

'True Detective: Night Country'

Our prediction:

Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer' (@netflix)

We are betting on 'Baby Reindeer' to be announced as the outstanding limited series. The Netflix series starring Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning was phenomenal and deserves some recognition at the biggest award night of the year.

Where to watch the Emmy Award 2024?

Emmy Awards 2024 will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15. You'll be able to watch the event on your devices in the comfort of your home.

ABC channel will be broadcasting the event LIVE from 8 pm ET onwards. Those who miss it on TV can stream it the next day on Hulu.