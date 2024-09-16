Emmys 2024: John Leguizamo takes dig at original 'Star Trek' in call for Emmys to be more diverse

John Leguizamo won the 'Governors Award' at the prestigious night at Emmys 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During his acceptance at the 2024 Emmys, John Leguizamo took the opportunity to address the need for greater diversity in Hollywood, even name-dropping the original 'Star Trek' to make his case. "For whatever's been going on in the last few years, inclusivity is growing well," Leguizamo said during his acceptance speech. He named it 'Star Trek' stating that for the 1960s, the show was groundbreaking, but it focused on a white cast with few others represented. 'Star Trek' boasted a globally diverse crew, including Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura and George Takei as Hikaru Sulu. Still, to Leguizamo, this did not cut it for today's standards of true diversity.

This was the impetus for Leguizamo to call for more stories and talents from underrepresented communities within the industry, especially for award shows like that of the Emmys. He insisted upon recognition and representation of diverse voices, right down to ensuring that more people of color, women, and LGBTQ+ had their stories told and celebrated on screen. His comments come at a time when Hollywood is under increasing pressure not only to offer representation but to also provide real opportunities for diverse talent behind the camera. To Leguizamo, it's not just about seeing more diversity but making sure it's woven into the fabric of the industry's future.

What Emmy did John Leguizamo get?

At the 2024 Emmys, John Leguizamo received the top honor of the night, the 'Governors Award'. This special honor is given to an individual or organization that has made a considerable and important impact on the television medium through their accomplishment and contributions.

With a career spanning several decades in film and television, Leguizamo was also recognized for his tireless advocacy in pushing for diversity and inclusion in front of and behind Hollywood's camera. For many years, he was one of the most outspoken voices in the industry, fighting for better representation of Latino and other minority communities. His work in front and behind the screen has helped carve a pathway toward more inclusive storytelling. Leguizamo began his acceptance speech with an acknowledgement of the great strides the industry has made towards greater diversity but proposed it had quite a way to go to become an inclusive Hollywood.

John Leguizamo receives an Emmy (Instagram/@John Leguizamo)

How many Emmys has 'Star Trek' won?

'Star Trek' has won multiple Emmy Awards over the years, though it didn't receive much recognition during its original run in the 1960s. The original series Star Trek, which ran from 1966 to 1969, received a total of 13 Emmy nominations, winning just two-both in technical categories like special effects and editing rather than in acting or writing.

However, the subsequent 'Star Trek' series took off, such as 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' and 'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine'. 'The Next Generation' took home 19 Emmys during its seven seasons, most in technical categories such as makeup, sound editing, and visual effects. Despite its popularity and influence, 'Star Trek' has typically been lauded for its technological prowess rather than its storytelling or performance. In more recent years, shows like 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Star Trek: Picard' have continued to rack up Emmy nominations, many of them for the Emmanuel Lubezki-esque cinematography and their state-of-the-art production design.