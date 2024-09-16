5 controversial moments from Emmys 2024: From John Oliver's 'F' bomb moment to The Bear's mockery

Take a look at all the awkward and controversial moments from Emmys 2024 that has initiated a chatter online

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 Emmys, hosted at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, was a mixed bag. While big wins and powerful, emotional speeches were the highlights of the night, TV’s biggest event also had its share of awkward and controversial moments, sparking discussions among netizens for days to come.

From nominees being mocked to certain celebrities losing their composure during acceptance speeches, the night had its fair share of drama, setting social media ablaze. If you missed watching the award night, here's a quick peek into the most controversial moments from Emmys 2024:

1. 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder's mom slams 'The Bear'

The nomination of 'The Bear' in the comedy category has always been a debate. As the drama show swept several awards this year as well, 'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder's mom Laraine Newman slammed the show as she tweeted "F**K. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" after Liza Colón-Zayas beat Einbinder for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Laraine Newman slams 'The Bear' in her tweet (X/@larainenewman)

However, she later deleted the tweet, while clarifying, "I took it down. Not my best moment."

I know. I took it down. Not my best moment. 😟 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) September 16, 2024

Meanwhile, her profile on X still contains an earlier tweet that she posted at 3:25 pm LA time (i.e. , in the middle of Emmy's red carpet) where she wrote, "Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing."

Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) September 15, 2024

2. Jeremy Allen White was censored during his speech at the Emmys 2024

Jeremy Allen White won his second Emmy for his leading role in FX's 'The Bear'. As he went up the stage to receive his award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, he was briefly censored during the acceptance speech.

Whatever White said, ABC didn't find it fit to air. And we are left to wonder what it was! Here's the clip of his acceptance speech.

Jeremy Allen White’s acceptance speech for his second Emmy win.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/bBIk4z709y pic.twitter.com/rnpordsxXb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024

3. Emmy 2024 hosts mock 'The Bear's nomination in the comedy category

The most viral moment from Emmy 2024 is how Eugene Levy mocked The Bear's nomination in his opening monologue. He said, "I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy...but in the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes."

Well, this has satisfied many souls who can't fathom why the show gets nominated and wins awards in the comedy category year after year.

"I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy...but in the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes"



—Eugene Levy during his #Emmys opening monologue pic.twitter.com/8XQHzcy9rc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

4. John Oliver slips 'F' word on stage

John Oliver won Emmy for best scripted variety series but he lost control of his acceptance speech. It began with his fumbling as he said, “I’d like to thank my wife and husband — Hudson,” only to correct himself, “His name is Hudson,” referring to his son. While he saved himself by making a joke “Ouch, that’s going to come back to haunt me!” he made another slip up.

John Oliver dropped a "F**k you" when the playoff music interrupted his tribute to his late dog. Joking about feeling like Sarah McLachlan in ASPCA commercials, he sarcastically urged, “Play me off now!”

John Oliver saying F*CK YOU to the #Emmys for playing him off for honouring his dog that passed away.



Uncensored here in Australia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zXrYvQS3Md — Priyant (@Priyant1987) September 16, 2024

5. Lamorne Morris asked to wrap up his acceptance speech

Lamorne Morris lost his calm when he was asked to hurry up his acceptance speech. It was a big moment for him as he won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of State Trooper Whitley in FX’s 'Fargo'.

Starting with thanks to God, his mother and daughter, he also gave a shoutout to Robert Downey Jr and his 'Fargo 'cast before noticing the dreaded Teleprompter message no winner wants to see: “‘Wrap it up’ — shut up!” he exclaimed.

Lamorne Morris’ acceptance speech for his first-ever Emmy win.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/bBIk4z709y pic.twitter.com/BT0TR5nRiR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2024

For those who missed watching Emmy LIVE on ABC can later stream it on Hulu