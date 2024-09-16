Emmys 2024 best dressed: From Jennifer Aniston's white pearl gown to Selena Gomez's chic black gown

Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez and Sofia Vergara looked stunning at Emmys 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 2024 Emmy Awards showcased a dazzling array of fashion as top television stars graced the red carpet. With a mix of daring, bold choices and classic, elegant looks, the celebrities made sure to bring their A-game to the red carpet of the prestigious award show.

Each star brought their distinct flair to their attire, landing them in the best-dressed category at the Emmys 2024. Their stunning looks not only stood out in terms of style but also captured their personalities, making a strong impression on this prestigious red carpet-event.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston looked like a million bucks at the 2024 Emmys red carpet. 'The Morning Show' star stunned in a silver gown by Oscar de la Renta. Her strapless gown's intricate beading was like a cherry on top of a cake.

The beloved 'Friends' alum accessorized her look with a ring, a pair of vintage earrings jewelry and a bracelet from the popular jewelry brand Tiffany and Co. Her sparkling attire was a perfect combination of sophistication and grace.

Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Sofia Vergara

For the 76th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards, the 'Modern Family' alum Sofia Vergara opted for a red Dolce and Gabbana gown which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. She looked like a bombshell in her red attire which put her toned figure on display.

The Colombian-born actress topped off her daring outfit with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Talking of her hairstyle, Sofia pulled her brunette locks down in loose curls, meanwhile, her makeup was very subtle as her bold ensemble did all the talking.

Sofia Vergara at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@sofiavergara)

Saoirse Ronan

On the other hand, Saoirse Ronan showcased a stylish and timeless look at the 2024 Emmys. The 'Little Women' star exuded elegance in a custom midnight blue silk draped top and A-line skirt by Louis Vuitton.

The Irish actress enhanced her outfit with a layered serpent choker necklace. She chose a straightforward glamorous style, with her blonde hair styled in loose waves and parted to the side, while her makeup remained understated.

Saoirse Ronan along with her husband Jack Lowden at Emmys 2024 (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Jonathan Bailey

First-time Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey came to slay at the television's biggest award show. The 'Bridgerton' star donned a black Giorgio Armani suit, that was a more stylish take on the classic black-and-white tuxedo. Underneath his fashionable suit, he wore a white silk shirt that was stylishly unbuttoned.

Jonathan completed his look with a black silk cummerbund and well-fitted black shoes. His unique flair was highlighted by red-tinted sunglasses and a gardenia brooch on the left lapel of his jacket. He effortlessly combined elegance, formality, and a hint of sexiness, making him one of the best-dressed stars of the evening.

Jonathan Bailey at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Anna Sawai

The ‘Shōgun' actress Anna Sawai ate and left no crumbs as she made an appearance at the Peacock Theater on Sunday night in a custom strapless red floor-length designed by none other than Vera Wang gown. Her gown, which was both form-fitting and flowing, featured a peplum skirt that highlighted her beautiful figure. She finished off her elegant look with Cartier jewelry.

Anna Sawai at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Selena Gomez

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star Selena Gomez wowed everyone at the Emmys 2024 by wearing a custom black velvet gown from the Ralph Lauren Collection, featuring a beautifully hand-embellished pave neckline.

To top off her look, Selena accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry, including drop earrings, bracelets, and rings. She styled her dark hair in a simple middle part and straightened it, allowing her elegant gown to take center stage.

Selena Gomez at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Dan Levy

Dan Levy, the host of the 2024 Emmys, showcased his fashion sense with a classic ensemble featuring a black blazer, slacks, and shoes. However, the highlight of his killer look was his white top, complemented by his trademark thick-rimmed glasses. He effortlessly exuded coolness and chic style, undoubtedly making an impression.

Dan Levy at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Ayo Edebiri

'The Bear' actress Ayo Edebiri was feeling colorful on the Emmys red carpet. Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, she sported a custom strapless gown by Bottega Veneta, showcasing a colorful print and a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with simple black-heeled sandals and bold gold earrings.

Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Emmys (Instagram/@ayoedebiri)

Tyler James Williams

The 'Abbott Elementary' star' Tyler James Williams stole the spotlight on the Emmys 2024 red carpet with his unique sleeveless outfit. Rather than opting for the traditional black tuxedo, he chose a sleeveless shirt paired with pants and boots from Dolce and Gabbana, complemented by jewelry from Tiffany and Co. His different attire made him stand out from the crowd.

Tyler James Williams at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards (Instagram/@televisionacad)

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin made a striking impression on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, earning him a spot among the best-dressed celebrities of the evening. He looked quite dapper in a stunning white tuxedo jacket that perfectly complemented his suave demeanor.

To elevate his ensemble further, Ricky adorned his wrist with a luxurious bracelet from Rahaminov Diamonds, adding a touch of sparkle to his overall appearance. His fashion choices not only showcased his impeccable style but also highlighted his ability to effortlessly blend classic elegance with modern flair, making him a standout figure at the prestigious event.