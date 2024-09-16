Emmy 2024 worst dressed: From RuPaul's cowboy hat to Reese Witherspoon's prom dress

As celebs walk the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards, the worst-dressed celebrities are revealed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Even though the Emmy Awards are known for their glamour and high-profile celebrations, not all celebrities dazzled this year. A-list celebrities filled the star-studded red carpet at the 2024 Emmys on Sunday, September 15, sporting amazing costumes. However, certain styles left fashion enthusiasts scratching their heads.

We have the responsibility to critique the celebrities' wardrobe choices just as Emmy voters evaluated their performances on Sunday, September 15. However, we weren't prepared for the sheer sophistication and extravagance of the high-end ensembles showcased at this year’s awards ceremony. Here are the celebrities who dressed the worst at the 2024 Emmys. Let's get started.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming's decision to clutch the end of a plaid sheet draped around himself certainly raises a few eyebrows. Additionally, we'd love some insight into the choice to wear a skirt in place of traditional dress pants.

Alan Cumming wore a skirt instead of traditional dress pants at the 2024 Emmys (X/@televisionacad)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Oh, Liza Colón-Zayas, how we adore you, but this garish green looks a little too... cheesy. We worry it's more reminiscent of a costume than an elegant Emmy gown.

Liza Colón-Zayas wore a garish green gown at the 2024 Emmys (X/@televisionacad)

Devery Jacobs

'Reservation Dogs' star Devery Jacobs, though sporting a bold white tulle skirt over a white pantsuit, ultimately fell flat with the look.

'Reservation Dogs' star Devery Jacobs sported a bold white tulle skirt layered over a white pantsuit (X/TelevisionAcad)

Viola Davis

With her handmade Zuhair Murad halter dress, Viola Davis committed a rare faux pas on the red carpet. The 'How to Get Away with Murder' actress wore a gown with a tiny train that was part white and half black. She wore two gold bracelets and drop earrings as accessories.

Viola Davis wore a gown with a tiny train that was part white and half black at the 2024 Emmys (X/@geeksofcolor)

RuPaul

Now, we're not from the South, so we can appreciate a cowboy look just as much as the next person, but RuPaul's outfit is a little lackluster for a style hero. It’s essentially just a suit paired with a cowboy hat and a hint of silver.

RuPaul sported a cowboy-inspired look at the 2024 Emmys (X/@televisionacad)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon wore a strapless black Christian Dior gown with asymmetrical flower embellishments that made her look more suited for a high school prom than the red carpet. The actress from 'The Morning Show' added a classic diamond pendant necklace from Bucherer Fine Jewellery as an accessory.

Reese Witherspoon wore a strapless black Christian Dior gown at the 2024 Emmys (@abc)

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts tucked her satin-green, wrinkled couture Balenciaga gown away with the steamer. To highlight her strapless dress, the 'Feud' actress opted for a no-necklace style, but she did not forgo her silver drop earrings.

Naomi Watts wore a satin-green gown at the 2024 Emmys (X/@soundsOfseries)

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph looked quite polished in her dusty brown Chloé chiffon dress. The 'Loot' actress accessorized her off-the-runway look with snake-inspired gold and silver jewelry.

Maya Rudolph wore a dusty brown Chloé chiffon dress at the 2024 Emmys (X/@bigmouth)

Amanda Tori Meating

Amanda Tori Meating, star of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' wore feather boas that brought to mind a Halloween costume. Amanda chose a striking lime boa, a purple figure-hugging dress with a low-cut neckline, complemented by a feather headdress.

Amanda Tori Meating wore feather boas that brought to mind a Halloween costume at the 2024 Emmys (@gettyimages/@amysussman)

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez wore a pink gown with an ill-fitting neckline and a pink boa wrap, accessorizing with feather boas that evoked a Halloween vibe.