2024 Creative Arts Emmys full winners list: ‘Shōgun’ takes the red carpet by storm and sets new record
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With just a week left before the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards, most of the figurines have already been awarded at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Winners in 99 categories were revealed during ceremonies held on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, nights at the Peacock Theater at LA LIVE in Los Angeles. An edited version of the events will air on FXX on September 14 and will be available for streaming on Hulu from September 15 to October 9.
The weekend's major winner was the sweeping samurai epic ‘Shōgun’, which took home 14 awards and an additional win for its companion film, ‘The Making of Shōgun’. This sets a new record for the most Emmy wins in a single year, surpassing the previous mark set by the miniseries ‘John Adams’. Other notable winners included ‘The Bear’, ‘Saturday Night Live’, and ‘Only Murders in the Building’. While many of the awards handed out this weekend celebrated the behind-the-scenes work of directing, editing, casting, costuming, and production design, there was also plenty of recognition for onscreen talent. Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal took home awards for Outstanding Guest Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, for their performances in ‘The Bear’s fan-favorite 'Fishes' episode. Néstor Carbonell was honored as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role in ‘Shōgun’, while Michaela Coel won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’. See all of the nominees and winners from the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys below.
Ceremony Day 1
Outstanding Animated Program
WINNER: Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ’97
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
The Golden Bachelor
WINNER: Love on the Spectrum U.S.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Hank Azaria- The Simpsons, 'Cremains of the Day'
Alex Borstein - Family Guy, 'Teacher’s Heavy Pet'
Sterling K Brown, Invincible, 'I Thought You Were Stronger'
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, 'The Ambition Gremli'
Hannah Waddingham, Krapopolis, 'Big Man on Hippocampus'
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Routines: ‘Moon River’ and ‘La Vie En Rose’
‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic,’ Routine: ‘Step In Time’
‘The Oscars,’ Routines: ‘I’m Just Ken’ and ‘In Memoriam’
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Routines: ‘Dance!’, ‘Queen of Wind’ and ‘Power’
WINNER: ‘76th Annual Tony Awards,’ Routines: ‘Opening Number’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Beckham, ‘The Kick’
WINNER: ‘Girls State’
Jim Henson Idea Man
Our Planet II, ‘Chapter 1: World on the Move’
Planet Earth III, ‘Extremes’
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
WINNER: Life Below Zero, ‘Bulletproof’
Survivor, Series Body of Work
The Traitors, ‘The Funeral’
Welcome To Wrexham, Series Body of Work
Outstanding Commercial
‘Album Cover,’ Apple iPhone 15
‘Best Friends,’ Uber One | Uber Eats
WINNER: ‘Fuzzy Feelings,’ Apple - iPhone + Mac
‘Just Joking,’ Sandy Hook Promise
‘Like a Good Neighbaaa’, State Farm
‘Michael CeraVe,’ CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming
WINNER: Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, 'What Makes David Run'
WINNER: Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
Jim Henson Idea Man
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
WINNER: Love on the Spectrum US, 'Episode 7'
RuPaul’s Drag Race, 'Grand Finale'
Squid Game: The Challenge, 'Red Light, Green Light'
The Traitors, 'Betrayers, Fakes And Fraudsters'
Welcome to Wrexham, 'Shaun’s Vacation'
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show, 'Jon Stewart Returns to the Daily Show'
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 'Trump Still Mad About Oscars Joke and Thinks Jimmy Is Al Pacino'
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 'December 21, 2023: GOP Wants Biden Kicked Off Ballot'
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Ryan Gosling'
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
WINNER: The Oscars
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
76th Annual Tony Awards
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
The Greatest Night in Pop
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
WINNER: Beckham
The Jinx - Part Two
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Emperor
WINNER: Fallout: Vault 33
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
Red Rocks Live in VR
Wallace & Gromit
In the Grand Getaway
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Beyond Utopia (Independent Lens)
WINNER: Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Stamped From the Beginning
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
WINNER: Jeopardy!
Password
The Price Is Right at Night
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, 'Trash Can Children'
Dancing With the Stars, 'Finale'
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Ryan Gosling'
So You Think You Can Dance, 'Challenge #2: Broadway'
We’re Here, 'Oklahoma, Part 3'
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Jane Lynch, Weakest Link
Keke Palmer, Password
WINNER: Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Conan O’Brien Must Go
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
How to With John Wilson
WINNER: My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
WINNER: Noémie Leroux, Scavengers Reign, 'The Signal'
WINNER: Alex Small-Butera, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, 'The Winter King'
WINNER: Jan Maas, In the Know, 'Yogurt Week'
WINNER: Toby Wilson, Blue Eye Samurai, 'The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride'
WINNER: Ryan O'Loughlin, Blue Eye Samurai, 'The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride'
WINNER: Bryan Kessinger, Blue Eye Samurai, 'The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride'
WINNER: Tara Billinger, Clone High, 'Let’s Try This Again'
Outstanding Innovation In Emerging Media Programming
WINNER: Silent Hill: Ascension
WINNER: What If…? – An Immersive Story
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent, 'Episode 1818'
American Idol, 'Top 14 Reveal'
Dancing With the Stars, 'Semi-Finals'
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 'May 21, 2024: Billie Eilish visits The Late Show for an engaging interview with Stephen Colbert'
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Kristen Wiig'
The Voice, 'Live Finale, Part 2'
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden
66th Grammy Awards
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, 'Terror in the Woods'
Dancing With the Stars, 'Monster Night'
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Ryan Gosling'
Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music the Voice, 'Live Finale, Part 1” and “Live Finale, Part 2'
We’re Here, 'Oklahoma, Part 3'
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, 'Seeing Red'
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, 'Extremes'
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed
Outstanding Music Direction
The 46th Kennedy Center Honors
Late Night With Seth Meyers, 'Episode 1488'
WINNER: The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Ryan Gosling”
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth III, 'Human'
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Queens, 'African Queens'
Morgan Freeman, Life On Our Planet, 'Chapter 1: The Rules of Life'
Paul Rudd, Secrets of the Octopus, 'Masterminds'
Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Highway 20, 'Vanished'
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Beckham, 'Golden Balls'
Escaping Twin Flames, 'Up in Flames'
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
The Jinx - Part Two, 'Chapter 9: Saving My Tears Until It’s Official'
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, 'Hidden in Plain Sight'
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, 'Then'
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
Queer Eye, 'Kiss The Sky'
RuPaul’s Drag Race, 'Werq the World'
Top Chef, Series Body of Work
WINNER: The Voice, Series Body of Work
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under, 'The Turnover Day'
Deadliest Catch, 'Nautical Deathtrap'
Love on the Spectrum U.S., 'Episode 7
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, 'Rate-A-Queen'
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, 'Up the Town?'
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
WINNER: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA, 'Paranormal'
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)
WINNER: The Daily Show, 'The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter the RamaVerse (segment)'
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 'Boeing (segment)'
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 'The Sad Tale of Henry the Engine (segment)'
Saturday Night Live, 'I’m Just Pete (segment)'
Saturday Night Live, 'Bowen’s Straight (segment)'
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
WINNER: The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 'Freight Trains'
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 'February 11, 2024: Super Bowl Episode' and 'March 13, 2024: The Biden-Trump Rematch'
RuPaul’s Drag Race, 'RDR Live!'
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Josh Brolin'
Squid Game: The Challenge, 'War'
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
The Eric Andre Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
After the Cut - The Daily Show
The Crown: Farewell to a Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch
WINNER: Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Greatest Night in Pop
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, 'Freshwater'
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Welcome to Wrexham, 'Goals'
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
WINNER: The Beach Boys
Jim Henson Idea Man
Planet Earth III, 'Deserts and Grasslands'
STAX: Soulsville USA, 'Chapter Two: Soul Man'
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race Deadliest Catch, 'Nautical Deathtrap'
RuPaul’s Drag Race The Voice, 'Live Finale'
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, 'Giant Killers'
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden
66th Grammy Awards
The Oscars
2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Kristen Wiig'
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
WINNER: Shark Tank
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
America’s Got Talent, 'Finale Performances'
Dancing With the Stars, 'Finale'
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, 'Elon Musk'
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, 'April 8, 2024: Strange Eclipse Behavior'
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, 'Host: Timothée Chalamet'
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
WINNER: Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Moscow Tools
66th Grammy Awards
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck Down Under
Love on the Spectrum US
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Vanderpump Rules
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
66th Grammy Awards
The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
WINNER: The Oscars
76th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
WINNER: Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
WINNER: Conan O’Brien Must Go, 'Ireland'
How To With John Wilson, 'How to Watch the Game'
Jim Henson Idea Man
The Jinx - Part Two, 'Chapter 7: Why Are You Still Here?'
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, 'Scotland: My Mother’s Country'
Ceremony Day 2
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
WINNER: The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The Crown
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
WINNER: Shōgun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
WINNER: The Idol, Routines: 'Rehearsal', 'Music Video Shoot', and 'Dollhouse'
Only Murders In The Building, Routines: 'Oliver’s Dream Sequence' and 'Creatures of the Night'
Palm Royale, Routines: 'The Rhumba' and 'Maxine’s Entrance'
Physical, Routines: 'Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class', 'Figure 8’s Commercial', and 'Xanadu & Dreams'
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
All The Light We Cannot See, 'Episode 4'
Fargo, 'The Tragedy Of The Commons'
Griselda, 'Middle Management'
Lessons In Chemistry, 'Little Miss Hastings'
WINNER: Ripley, 'V Lucio'
True Detective: Night Country, 'Part 6'
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola, 'These Giants Are Flexible'
The Conners, 'Fire and Vice'
Frasier, 'Reindeer Games'
WINNER: How I Met Your Father, 'Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane'
Night Court, 'A Night Court Before Christmas'
The Upshaws, 'Forbidden Fruit'
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
WINNER: The Bear, 'Forks'
Hacks, 'Just for Laughs'
Physical, 'Like a Rocket'
Reservation Dogs, 'Deer Lady'
Sugar, 'Starry Eyed'
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Crown, 'Ritz'
The Crown, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep'
Shōgun, 'Anjin'
WINNER: Shōgun, 'Crimson Sky'
3 Body Problem, 'Judgment Day'
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, 'Beat LA'
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
The Bear, 'Fishes'
WINNER: The Crown, 'Sleep, Dearie Sleep'
Hacks, 'Just for Laughs'
Only Murders in the Building, 'Sitzprobe'
The Righteous Gemstones, 'For I Know the Plans I Have for You'
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: American Horror Story: Delicate, 'The Auteur'
Baby Reindeer, 'Episode 4'
Fargo, 'Insolubilia'
The Regime, 'The Heroes’ Banquet'
True Detective: Night Country, 'Part 5'
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary, 'Mother’s Day'
The Bear, 'Fishes'
Hacks, 'Yes, And'
WINNER: The Morning Show, 'The Kármán Line'
Only Murders In The Building, 'Opening Night'
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Bear, 'Fishes'
Hacks, 'Yes, And'
WINNER: The Morning Show, 'Strict Scrutiny'
Only Murders in the Building, 'Opening Night'
True Detective: Night Country, 'Part 5'
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
WINNER: Ahsoka, ‘Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord’
Echo, ‘Lowak’
Fallout, ‘The End’
Loki, ‘1893’
What We Do In The Shadows, ‘Pride Parade’
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jon Bernthal, The Bear, ‘Fishes’
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building, ‘Co Bro’
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live, ‘Host: Ryan Gosling’
Christoper Lloyd, Hacks, ‘The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular’
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear, ‘Fishes’
Will Poulter, The Bear, ‘Fishes’
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, ‘Anjin’
Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘A Breakup’
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, ‘The New World’
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses, ‘Footprints’
John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘Second Date’
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear, ‘Forks’
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, ‘Fishes’
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks, ‘The Roast of Deborah Vance’
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building, ‘Sitzprobe’
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live, ‘Host: Maya Rudolph’
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live, ‘Host: Kristen Wiig’
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘Infidelity’
Claire Foy, The Crown, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show, ‘Update Your Priors’
Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)’
Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘Double Date’
Outstanding Main Title Design
Fallout
Lessons In Chemistry
Palm Royale
WINNER: Shōgun
Silo
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Motion Design
WINNER: Jim Henson Idea Man
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
All the Light We Cannot See, ‘Episode 4’
Fargo, ‘Blanket’
Lawmen: Bass Reeves, ‘Part I’
WINNER: Lessons In Chemistry, ‘Book Of Calvin’
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, ‘Episode 1’
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘First Date’
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building, ‘Sitzprobe’
Palm Royale, ‘Maxine Saves a Cat’
Shōgun, ‘Servants of Two Masters’
Silo, ‘Freedom Day’
Slow Horses, ‘Strange Games’
Outstanding Music Supervision
Baby Reindeer, ‘Episode 4’
WINNER: Fallout, ‘The End’
Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘A Breakup’
Only Murders in the Building, ‘Grab Your Hankies’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 4’
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Lessons In Chemistry
Masters of the Air
WINNER: Palm Royale
Shōgun
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Girls5eva, ‘New York,’ Song Title: ‘The Medium Time’
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building, ‘Sitzprobe,’ Song Title: ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?’
Saturday Night Live, ‘Host: Maya Rudolph,’ Song Title: ‘Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue’
The Tattooist of Auschwitz, ‘Episode 6,’ Song Title: ‘Love Will Survive’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 5,’ Song Title: ‘No Use’
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
WINNER: Eric Andŕe, The Eric Andre Show
Desi Lydic, Desi Lydic Foxsplains - The Daily Show
Mena Suvari, RZR
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Ahsoka, ‘Part One: Master and Apprentice’
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, ‘Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals’
The Gilded Age, ‘You Don’t Even Like Opera’
Palm Royale, ‘Maxine Rolls The Dice’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘A Stick of Time’
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Crown, ‘Ritz’
Fallout, ‘The Head’
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, ‘Beautiful Babe’
Palm Royale, ‘Pilot’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘The Abyss of Life’
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Gilded Age, ‘You Don’t Even Like Opera’
The New Look, ‘What a Day This Has Been’
Palm Royale, ‘Maxine Throws a Party’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘Ladies of the Willow World’
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, ‘What Is and What Should Never Be’
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, ‘Pilot’
Griselda, ‘Paradise Lost’
Lessons In Chemistry, ‘Little Miss Hastings’
Mary & George, ‘Not So Much By Love As By Awe’
Ripley, ‘IV La Dolce Vita’
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Fallout, ‘The End’
Fallout, ‘The Ghouls’
Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ‘First Date’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘A Dream of a Dream’
Slow Horses, ‘Footprints’
3 Body Problem, ‘Judgment Day’
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Frasier, ‘Blind Date’
WINNER: How I Met Your Father, ‘Okay Fine, It’s a Hurricane’
Night Court, ‘Wheelers of Fortune’
The Upshaws, ‘Ain’t Broke’
The Upshaws, ‘Auto Motives’
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
WINNER: The Bear, ‘Fishes’
Hacks, ‘The Deborah Vance Christmas Spectacular’
Only Murders in the Building, ‘Sitzprobe’
Only Murders in the Building, ‘The White Room’
Reservation Dogs, ‘Dig’
What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Pride Parade’
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Baby Reindeer, ‘Episode 4’
Black Mirror, ‘Beyond the Sea’
Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’
Ripley, ‘III Sommerso’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 4’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 6’
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
WINNER: The Crown, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’
Fargo, ‘Trials and Tribulations’
The Gentlemen, ‘Tackle Tommy Woo Woo’
The Morning Show, ‘The Kármán Line’
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Fallout, ‘The End’
The Gilded Age, ‘Close Enough to Touch’
Palm Royale, ‘Maxine’s Like a Dellacorte’
Ripley
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘Anjin’
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear, ‘Omelette’
Frasier, ‘Moving In’
Hacks, ‘Yes, And’
WINNER: Only Murders In The Building, ‘Opening Night’
What We Do In The Shadows, ‘A Weekend at Morrigan Manor’
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Ahsoka, ‘Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord’
Fallout, ‘The Beginning’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘A Dream of a Dream’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 3’
The Witcher, ‘The Cost of Chaos’
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ahsoka, ‘Part Four: Fallen Jedi’
WINNER: The Bear, ‘Forks’
Blue Eye Samurai, ‘All Evil Dreams and Angry Words’
Only Murders in the Building, ‘Sitzprobe’
Star Trek: Lower Decks, ‘The Inner Fight’
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Avatar: The Last Airbender, ‘Legends’
Fallout, ‘The Target’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘Broken to the Fist’
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, ‘Hegemony’
3 Body Problem, ‘Judgment Day’
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
All The Light We Cannot See, ‘Episode 4’
Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’
Masters of the Air, ‘Part Five’
WINNER: Ripley, ‘III Sommerso’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 6’
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
WINNER: The Bear, ‘Forks’
Curb Your Enthusiasm, ‘Ken/Kendra’
Hacks, ‘Just for Laughs’
Only Murders in the Building, ‘Sitzprobe’
What We Do in the Shadows, ‘Local News’
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Crown, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’
Fallout, ‘The Target’
Loki, ‘Glorious Purpose’
WINNER: Shōgun, ‘Broken to the Fist’
3 Body Problem, ‘Judgment Day’
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Mirror, ‘Beyond The Sea’
Fargo, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’
WINNER: Masters of the Air, ‘Part Five’
Ripley, ‘VII Macabre Entertainment’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 6’
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Ahsoka
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fallout
Loki
WINNER: Shōgun
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
All the Light We Cannot See, ‘Episode 4’
The Crown, ‘Dis-Moi Ou’
WINNER: Ripley, ‘III Sommerso’
True Detective: Night Country, ‘Part 1’
Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, ‘Beat L.A.’
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
The Brothers Sun
WINNER: The Gentlemen
The Righteous Gemstones
Twisted Metal
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming
Fallout
FBI: Most Wanted
WINNER: Mr. & Mrs. Smith
The Rookie
Warrior
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Jay Hawkins, Jerry Quill, and Ivy Haralson, The Continental: From the World of John Wick
Justice Hedenberg, Hannah Scott, Adam Shippey, and Noelle Mulligan, Fallout
Tara Macken, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Ryan Disharoon, Mike Endoso, Jett Jansen Fernandez, and Rich King, The Righteous Gemstones
WINNER: Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, and Johnson Phan, Shōgun
Outstanding Television Movie
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Quiz Lady
Red, White & Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted
