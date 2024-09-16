Emmys 2024: 'Hacks' win for Best Comedy has fans pointing at 'The Bear' and laughing

Emmys 2024 is being hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The surprising triumph of 'Hacks' over 'The Bear' in the Best Comedy category of the 76th Emmy Awards is one thing that was unexpected and has taken a lot of people by surprise. The unanticipated event occurred at a time when 'The Bear' has topped most pundit polls for years and it was expected that history would repeat itself once again.

Despite expectations that Christopher Storer's 'The Bear' would win the prize, 'Hacks' emerged victorious in the end. However, 'The Bear' remained the night's sweetheart, with the show winning significant awards such as Best Actor, Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress in Comedy. Whereas 'Hacks' took home the Best Comedy Actress and Best Writing Awards.

Fans mock 'The Bear' for losing to 'Hacks' in the Best Comedy Award category

Jeremy Allen White in a still from 'The Bears' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

As soon as the news about 'Hacks' winning over 'The Bears' made rounds, X users were quick to shade the latter'

Posting a meme, a fan said, "'The Bear' envelope 'Hacks' envelope."

Adding their opinion another fan said, "'Hacks' beating 'The Bear' for Outstanding Comedy Series at the #Emmys."

Hacks beating The Bear for Outstanding Comedy Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/qwdFdskYlX — Rural Juror (@MaxBenson5) September 16, 2024

"Actually cannot express in words how happy I am that 'Hacks' won for best comedy over the bear," said a fan while throwing shade at 'The Bear.'

actually cannot express in words how happy i am that hacks won for best comedy over the bear pic.twitter.com/RJR2SUDtya — nicole (@gitteImosca) September 16, 2024

A fan said, "'Hacks' beating 'The Bear' for Outstanding Comedy is the best thing that could have happened."

Hacks beating the Bear for Outstanding comedy is the best thing that could have happened — rad (@argnarb) September 16, 2024

A fan stated, "I love 'The Bear' but 'Hacks' is definitely the better comedy series. The show delivers consistently hilarious episodes with as much emotional punch as 'The Bear'."

I love The Bear but Hacks is definitely the better comedy series. The show delivers consistently hilarious episodes with as much emotional punch as The Bear. #Emmys https://t.co/L4JO7PvzOe — Paul (@paulcgalcantara) September 16, 2024

While another noted, "The Bear' winning 11 Emmys but losing Best Comedy Series to 'Hacks' suggests it might have fared better in drama categories."

"The Bear" winning 11 Emmys but losing Best Comedy Series to "Hacks" suggests it might have fared better in drama categories. — Shamiii🌚 (@vishlerman) September 16, 2024

What is 'Hacks' all about?

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in a still from 'Hacks' (@max)

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, and Jen Statsky, 'Hacks' follows the story of a legendary Las Vegas-based stand-up comedian, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart).

In dire need of re-inventing her aging act, Deborah meets a young comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The story moves forward, Deborah and Avva gradually bond.

As the story develops further both help each other with Ava pushing her boss to take more risks, while Deborah assists Ava to work through her problems.