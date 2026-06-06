MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Can teens watch ‘The Odyssey’? What to know about Christopher Nolan’s movie rating before it premieres

A surprising new update about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ has fans talking. Could the filmmaker be taking a risk with his latest epic?
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)
A still of Matt Damon from 'The Odyssey' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @theodysseymovie)

Moviegoers expecting a family-friendly mythology adventure may need to adjust their plans. Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic ‘The Odyssey’ has officially received a restricted (R) rating from the Motion Picture Association, as reported by Variety. The R-rating means younger fans eager to see Odysseus’ adventure on the big screen will need to be accompanied by a parent or another responsible adult. The rating comes as a surprise for a project based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, a story that has long been taught in schools. It was introduced to younger audiences through books, television adaptations, and classroom discussions. However, anyone familiar with the original tale knows that Odysseus’ journey home is hardly a gentle bedtime story.

'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)
'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)

The source material is packed with brutal battles, deadly creatures, revenge killings, and plenty of bloodshed, which may have contributed to the film’s adult classification. At the moment, no official explanation has been released regarding the exact content that led to the rating. Universal has not shared details, and the Motion Picture Association’s (MPA) full reasoning has yet to be made public. Still, speculation is already running wild among fans. Considering the violent encounters in Homer’s work, including clashes with monsters, warfare, and the infamous Cyclops sequence, many believe the film will not shy away from the darker and harsher aspects of the ancient legend. The R-rating is notable because major studios generally prefer their biggest action spectacles to receive a PG-13 (Parents Strongly Cautioned) designation.

A screenshot from 'The Odyssey' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @imaxmovies)
A screengrab taken from 'The Odyssey' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @imaxmovies)

That rating allows younger audiences to attend with fewer restrictions and usually gives studios access to a wider ticket-buying crowd. For films carrying budgets that stretch into the hundreds of millions, every ticket counts. Yet Nolan has already proven that he can succeed without chasing a PG-13 label. His previous film, ‘Oppenheimer’, also carried an R-rating and still became one of the biggest cinematic events of its year. Released during the height of the summer season, the historical drama earned close to $1 billion worldwide. The film’s success demonstrated that audiences are willing to show up in massive numbers when Nolan is behind the camera, regardless of age restrictions. That achievement gives Universal reason to feel confident heading into ‘The Odyssey’.

'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)
'The Odyssey' still featuring Matt Damon and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram| @theodysseymovie)

The studio partnered with Nolan on ‘Oppenheimer’ and is once again backing the filmmaker’s latest project. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, placing it squarely in the middle of the lucrative summer movie corridor that has often worked well for the director. Moreover, reports indicate that the production carries a budget of approximately $250 million. If that figure proves accurate, ‘The Odyssey’ could rank among the most expensive R-rated films ever made. The price tag even places it above recent high-profile R-rated titles such as ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’. Meanwhile, Universal is not relying on Nolan alone. The cast is packed with some of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. Matt Damon leads the lineup, while Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway are also attached to the project. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘A Quiet Place Part III’ set photos reveal first look at Cillian Murphy’s return alongside ‘Sinners’ star
MOVIES

‘A Quiet Place Part III’ set photos reveal first look at Cillian Murphy’s return alongside ‘Sinners’ star

Cillian Murphy is reprising Emmett in ‘A Quiet Place Part III’, and set photos have come out showing him filming scenes for the upcoming movie
17 hours ago
‘Yellowstone’ actress joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Hemsworth for Amazon MGM’s cop drama ‘The Kellys’
YELLOWSTONE

‘Yellowstone’ actress joins Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Hemsworth for Amazon MGM’s cop drama ‘The Kellys’

The upcoming feature will see Schwarzenegger and Hemsworth reunite for a film for the first time since 2012's 'The Expendables 2'
21 hours ago
Does ‘Scary Movie 6’ have a post-credits scene? Everything to know before leaving your seat
MOVIES

Does ‘Scary Movie 6’ have a post-credits scene? Everything to know before leaving your seat

The latest installment in the franchise is directed by Michael Tiddes and based on a screenplay written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans
23 hours ago
David Leitch and Jason Statham's action-comedy finally sets release date but fans have a long wait ahead
MOVIES

David Leitch and Jason Statham's action-comedy finally sets release date but fans have a long wait ahead

'Jason Statham Stole My Bike' will see the actor take on a comedic role similar to his character in the 2015 hit action-comedy 'Spy'
1 day ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Cain' ropes in 'The Black Phone' star— and the cast is now insane
JOHN WICK: PARABELLUM

'John Wick' spinoff 'Cain' ropes in 'The Black Phone' star— and the cast is now insane

The upcoming film will take place after the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' in which Caine ended his ties with The High Table.
1 day ago
'The Mandalorian and Grogu’ credits include an unexpected nod to JJ Abrams — here’s why
MOVIES

'The Mandalorian and Grogu’ credits include an unexpected nod to JJ Abrams — here’s why

Fans who watched the film were curious to know why Abrams was thanked in the credits of 'The Mandalorian and Grogu.’
2 days ago
Where to watch 'Ready Player One'? Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi movie is now available to stream at home
MOVIES

Where to watch 'Ready Player One'? Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi movie is now available to stream at home

Steven Spielberg's adventure film is based on Ernest Cline's 2011 novel of the same name
2 days ago
James Gunn reveals real-time jump for 'Man of Tomorrow' as he finally clarifies DCU timeline
MOVIES

James Gunn reveals real-time jump for 'Man of Tomorrow' as he finally clarifies DCU timeline

'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' will be the fourth film in the revamped DC universe
2 days ago
When and where to stream ‘Mortal Kombat II’ as Karl Urban's classic video game reboot sets digital release
MOVIES

When and where to stream ‘Mortal Kombat II’ as Karl Urban's classic video game reboot sets digital release

It's an early release after the sequel to 2021's 'Mortal Kombat' hit cinemas on May 8.
2 days ago
Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton's crime-thriller ‘Kockroach’ gets major production update
MOVIES

Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton's crime-thriller ‘Kockroach’ gets major production update

The upcoming movie is based on author William Lashner's eponymous novel, which in turn, is a retelling of Frank Kafka's 'Metamorphosis'.
2 days ago