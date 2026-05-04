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The first trailer of 'The Golden Life' brings back OG 'RHONY' stars to Flordia with unfiltered drama

The upcoming E! reality series 'The Golden Life' chronicles the original 'RHONY' cast members as they live their lives in South Florida.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
A still from the trailer of 'The Golden Life' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @E! News)
A still from the trailer of 'The Golden Life' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @E! News)

E! recently dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming reality television series 'The Golden Life', and the turtle times seem to be just around the corner! The E! show features the original 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars embarking on their second phase in reality television history. As is widely known, 'The Golden Life' will follow Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon as they waltz around Florida. Nevertheless, although the stars might have relocated to the Sunshine State, the trailer makes it clear that there's quite a lot of fight still inside them. 

The trailer for the upcoming show picks up with the four women writing letters to their peers in Manhattan, highlighting the changes that occur in their lives in the meantime. The South Florida climate seems to have agreed with them, but as always, there's quite a lot seething under the surface. Dorinda teased, "We've been mostly keeping quiet," as Kelly quipped, "Zen comes so easy here." On the other hand, 62-year-old Morgan explained, "We don't stir things up anymore." Despite Morgan's assurance, one can certainly brace for the drama that is supposed to follow throughout the ten episodes of the show's debut season, airing in Fall 2026. 

A still from the teaser video for 'The Golden Life' (Image Source: YouTube | @E! News)
A still from the teaser video for 'The Golden Life' (Image Source: YouTube | @E! News)

The trailer further pits Morgan against de Lesseps, with the Countess declaring, "He wanted to marry me, not you!" Morgan quickly retorts by saying, "He asked me to marry him, too." Elsewhere, Medley happily contributes to the camaraderie and advises Singer, "Don't let a boyfriend get in the way of finding a husband." Any 'RHONY' fan will instantly recognize the familiar antics and shenanigans that made these women reality television queens back in the day. Throughout the lengthy luncheons, complete with wine and raging vacation parties, the trailer indicates that the stars will appear in the upcoming reality television series at their unfiltered best. At one point in the trailer, a drunk Morgan asks de Lesseps, "I went to burp, and I threw up a little, do you smell it on my breath?” The latter answers, "I can smell your barf."

A still from the teaser video for 'The Golden Life' (Image Source: YouTube | @E! News)
A still from the teaser video for 'The Golden Life' (Image Source: YouTube | @E! News)

Singer even told viewers, "It’s been great meeting people our own age". Almost at the same time, Morgan was seen in conversation with a much younger man. She then went on to say, "I can’t do 22 again; it’s exhausting. I had to teach him everything he knows. Like I don’t get on top." Most importantly, de Lesseps made it clear that she is currently living her 'best life' in Florida, further hinting that the other women are doing so as well. The trailer ended with all of the women coming together to say, "Consider this your invitation." An official release date for 'The Golden Life' is yet to be announced.

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