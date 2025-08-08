Iconic band all set to rock NBC’s ‘AGT’ stage — here’s how you can catch them live

Ahead of 'AGT' Season 20 moving into the live rounds, a legendary rock band is all set to perform on the show

With the audition phase being over, the competition is getting fierce in the milestone season of 'America's Got Talent.' However, that doesn't imply that the outstanding performances are over. With 44 acts headed to live shows, Season 20 has another surprise awaiting the fans. If recent reports are to be believed, a legendary English rock band is all set to capture fans' hearts, and honestly, the wait is getting harder.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B, in a promotional poster for 'AGT' (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

The band in discussion is Def Leppard, who are all set to make a special appearance on NBC's 'America’s Got Talent,' performing live on Wednesday, August 20. The band shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, "Excited to announce that Def Leppard will be performing on AGT Wednesday, August 20th! Save the date and watch on @nbc, per 106.5 TheArch. Currently, the legendary rock group is on tour, with an upcoming show in Placer County, California, and dates scheduled through October.

In addition, the rock band recently announced a 12-show Las Vegas residency titled 'Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace,' which will begin on February 3, 2026. Beyond touring, the band is also working on new music. In an interview with USA Today, they confirmed a new album is in progress and will serve as the follow-up to their 2022 release, 'Diamond Star Halos,' with a release planned for next year. For tour and residency details, fans can visit DefLeppard.com.

With the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 auditions now complete, the show has entered the high-stakes Live Show phase where viewers take control. Voting now happens online every Tuesday night after each live show, and results are revealed during the Wednesday Results Show, per NBC. While the judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, can no longer decide who advances, they still hold some power through the use of the Golden Buzzer.

Each judge has already used their quarterfinal Golden Buzzer to send an act straight to the finals, bypassing both voting and semifinals. But in an exciting twist unique to Season 20, the show has introduced a brand-new Semifinal Golden Buzzer. There's only one for all four judges to share, and it's unclear how it will be used, will they all need to agree, or will it be a race to the button during the live broadcast? For the first time ever, anything could happen. The live competition schedule kicks off with the Quarterfinals airing every Tuesday and Wednesday from August 19 to September 10.

The Semifinals rounds are set to take place on Tuesday, September 16, followed by the Results Show on Wednesday, September 17. 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Finale performances will air on Tuesday, September 23, at 8/7c. To add more, the Finale Results will be announced on Wednesday, September 24. You can vote for the contestants using the AGT app, the NBC app, or at NBC.com/AGTVote. Voting opens Tuesdays at 5 PM PT and closes Wednesday at 4 AM PT.