He joined ‘AGT’ in Season 5, replaced a fan favorite — and became the show’s longest-running judge ever

"People from all walks of life, from all corners of this planet, have the ability to come and bowl us over. And that’s amazing," the veteran shared.

Judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B are set to witness some incredible talent on the latest season of 'America's Got Talent.' Over the years, many renowned celebrities have secured the chance to serve as a judge on the NBC talent competition, but some of them have stayed on the judging panel longer than others. When we talk about Mandel, he first appeared as a judge on 'AGT' in 2010, which means that he has been a part of the popular show for 15 years now. Back in the day, Mandel was hired as a judge during the fifth season of 'AGT' as a replacement for David Hasselhoff.

Then, the former 'Deal or No Deal' host joined Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan to complete the judging panel's trio. During an interview with CBS News in 2010, Mandel said, "As much as I love seeing somebody undiscovered and unique, there's something to be said for the insanity and the train wreck. I'm mesmerized by something I don't understand because it looks like it's bad. I'm just as taken by that as I am by brilliance."

Many 'AGT' fans might be surprised to learn that Mandel has created history by becoming the longest-running judge on the show. While having a conversation with an NBC Insider in April 2023, the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' podcaster revealed the beautiful reason that draws him back to 'America's Got Talent' every season. "What is considered talent evolves. What will bowl you over, especially as somebody who’s been here that long? I am jaded. But I’m telling you, I am continuously bowled over. People from all walks of life, from all corners of this planet, have the ability to come and bowl us over. And that’s amazing," Mandel shared.

In a separate interview with NBC that took place a few months later, the 'St. Elsewhere' alum mentioned that his excitement and enjoyment on the 'AGT' stage come from the bond he shares with his fellow judges. "I don’t feel like I show up at work. I feel like I’m sitting on the couch with a bunch of my friends, just saying what I think. And that comfort allows me just to be honest and real," Mandel told the media outlet.

Ahead of the premiere of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, Mandel sat down with People magazine to talk about the recent season of the popular talent show. At that point in time, Mandel teased that the new season of the show will be "bigger, better, more exciting, scarier, more emotional, funnier, and more dangerous than it has ever been." While speaking about the legacy of 'America's Got Talent,' Mandel further elaborated, "I think that each season kind of raises the bar just by people being inspired by what they saw the season before. But, then again, being a 20th anniversary, people are very celebratory. They know it's a special year, and they're doing special things." Mandel said at that time. For Season 20, Mandel will be joined at the judges' table by Cowell, Vergara, and Mel B; meanwhile, Terry Crews will return as the host for the seventh season.