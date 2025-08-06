‘AGT’ judges lose their minds as teen acrobat balances on brother’s head in insane handstand

"This year's AGT has many unreal acts, this is one of them," a fan raved as the act went viral.

'America's Got Talent' Season 20 has seen some of the most mind-numbing auditions so far, and the show continues to stun the audience with some incredible acts. In an early access video, which was shared on YouTube, two teens from Kazakhstan were seen earning a standing ovation from the judges and the live crowd after their hair-raising acrobatic performance. 19-year-old Vsevolod and 14-year-old Yaroslav, known as 'The Osso Brothers,' revealed that they wanted to popularize their national game, Acrobatics, and had dreams of participating in the Olympics.

"Well, when we lived in Kazakhstan, uh, everybody that we knew kind of did our sport, uh, acrobatics. And when we moved here, uh, we just realized everybody plays football or does basketball. And I'm not hating on any of those sports. Those are great. But I want to get this sport into the Olympics," they told the judges before the act. The judges sat glued to their chairs with mouths open as the brothers swung around freestyle. At one point, Yaroslav balanced himself on his brother's head with just one hand, drawing sharp gasps from the judges.

The Osso Brothers are so pumped up for the Summer Games in LA and their act is wowing the crowd. #AGT — Jacob Cohen (@jacobsdesk97) August 6, 2025

Their unbelievable chemistry was lauded by Mel B, "I absolutely loved it. It was shocking. I didn't expect it. My sister was 5 years younger than me, and we really didn't get on. But clearly you both get on and you trust each other," she gushed. "What you're doing is amazing. You know, we see people who are balancers and strength acts all the time, but we've never seen it like with young people like this," Howie Mandel praised next. "I love it. I love that you guys are siblings. Everything was flawless, and it was nerve-wracking. It was amazing. I loved it," Sofia Vergara reacted. "I think you were like two little caterpillars who turned into butterflies. You were, you were like two regular brothers. Cute, nice, and then that. And that was hard. Seriously," OG judge Simon Cowell fawned over them along with the other judges.

'The Osso Brothers' instantly got four 'yes' and have advanced to the next rounds. The performance has since gone viral and garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. "This year's AGT has many unreal acts, this is one of them," a fan raved in the comments section. "Wow, these brothers gave a brilliant performance. The difficulty involved and practice it would have taken to achieve that high standard is to be truly admired," an online user chimed in. "That's the first time I noticed the audience's applause slowly build until it was that loud during the final move. I made it incredible to watch and hear," a viewer agreed.

"They are doing moves that gymnasts do in the Olympics. This should totally be in the Olympics. This is also the same style that couples ice-skating do in the Olympics," a netizen lauded. When host Terry Crews caught up with the incredible teens backstage and quizzed them about their experience on stage, the older brother, Vsevolod, joked, "We're glad we didn't fall!"