13-year-old didn’t just sing on ‘AGT’ — she left judges with goosebumps and earned the Golden Buzzer

Angelina Green's stunning rendition of 'I'll Stand by You' made Simon Cowell say, 'You made my goosebumps have goosebumps'

Every year, ‘America’s Got Talent’ introduces us to many skillful faces coming from across the world. Angelina Green, who carried a bright smile, had just turned 13 years old. As soon as she stepped on the stage of the acclaimed reality talent show, Heidi Klum was heard stating, “Your smile is infectious.” The judge was also seen pointing at the contestant’s mother, who was standing at the back of the stage, having the same bright smile on her face.

According to the contestant, she had been singing all her life, but took her talents seriously when her parents parted ways. According to Fandom, during her audition, Green had performed a rendition of The Pretenders' ‘I'll Stand by You.’ Right from the beginning of her routine, she had great confidence in herself. When a sweet piano tune began to play, she joined in with an even sweeter voice. When Green sang the opening lyrics, “Oh, why you look so sad?” it was the exact moment when the audience started cheering for her. “Come on and come to me now, Don't be ashamed to cry,” with those lines, she had everyone intrigued by both the talent on stage and the stunning vocal range hidden in her voice.

It wasn't just Green's high and low notes that impressed the judges, but her slightly crackling voice and the swirls she sang between the lyrics also stood out. As she sang the chorus, the audience was seen on their feet, clapping for the contestant. This made her mother emotional, and Klum even more intrigued. The final lyrics of the song were performed so impressively that Simon Cowell had his hands joined together, with a bright smile on his face. As soon as the contestant concluded her act, every person in the theater was seen giving her a standing ovation.

"You made my goosebumps have goosebumps," Cowell said. Klum said, “I really liked what you just did,” and went on to add that she felt like the 13-year-old carried an old soul. Klum continued that her performance was so lovely that she was going to hit the Golden Buzzer for her. According to Fandom, this move by Klum sent Green straight to the Quarterfinals. However, she got eliminated in the Judges' Choice round. During the Quarterfinal Round, she had performed Sara Bareilles' 'Gravity.'

The outlet also reports that Green didn't just have a passion for music, but in addition to playing instruments and writing songs, she also loved acting and dancing. Among the musical instruments that Green loves to play are the piano, guitar, and ukulele. It is crucial to know that Green was also a contestant on 'La Voz Kids,' an American Spanish-language version of another highly acclaimed reality show, ‘The Voice.’ She was seen on the series back in 2014 and was eliminated in the Battle Rounds.