Taylor Sheridan’s secret ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off is filming in Texas — here’s how you can be part of the cast

Taylor Sheridan is leaving no stone unturned to expand the 'Yellowstone' universe. With 'The Madison' and 'Y: Marshals' already in the pipeline, the western drama universe is all set to welcome a new and secret spin-off. While the details of this show are strictly kept under wraps, a recent casting update is stealing the spotlight. According to reports, filming is taking place in Ferris, Texas, located approximately 50 miles southeast of Fort Worth. Those interested can easily apply to be part of the production.

The spinoff in discussion is titled 'Rio Palo,' whose casting calls for extras are underway. Filming for the show will take place in Ferris, as well as Cleburne, Weatherford, Rio Vista, and possibly Mineral Wells. Ferris officials confirmed it's a 'Yellowstone' spinoff, but no further show details have been released yet, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Legacy Casting is actively recruiting for multiple roles for the show, which will be filming in Cleburne, Texas. For Friday, August 15, they need children to play "kids to prisoner #1," accompanying a wife and prisoner in a scene, with a pay rate of $200 for 12 hours.

Another role on the same day is for an actor to portray the brother of "prisoner #2," also paying $200 for 12 hours. Later, on August 21-22, casting is open for a rodeo scene seeking rodeo-goers and contestants, which has a pay rate of $110 for 10 hours, as well as beer concession stand workers, with a $200 pay scale for 12 hours. Additionally, boys aged 16-19 are wanted to play "Dalton's friends" on Thursday, August 21, for a $200 pay for 12 hours.

The casting calls for 'Rio Palo' continue across multiple Texas locations this August. Besides bar-goers in Rio Vista and a photo double for Juan Pablo Raba in Weatherford, Ferris is looking for a male ambulance driver for scenes on Monday, August 18. Pay rates vary between $110 and $200 depending on the role and hours worked. These casting notices indicate the active production phase of the 'Yellowstone' spinoff. However, the specifics about the show's plot or characters remain under wraps. Interested applicants can apply through Legacy Casting's listings.

Notably, 'Rio Palo' surprised fans as it wasn't previously mentioned among the known 'Yellowstone' spinoffs. So far, confirmed series include '6666,' which focuses on the iconic Texas ranch and will focus on Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White), who moves there to learn the cowboy way of life. Meanwhile, 'Y: Marshals' follows Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) new role with the US Marshals in Montana. Another 'Yellowstone' spin-off, 'The Madison,' is about a New York family relocating to Montana, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead.

In addition, a spinoff featuring beloved characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is also in the works. '1944' is another offshoot which is set after the events of '1923,' as per Women's World. While details about 'Rio Palo' remain scarce, Sheridan's involvement promises it will be an exciting and worthy addition to the expanding 'Yellowstone' universe, offering fresh stories and new perspectives within the franchise.