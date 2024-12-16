'Yellowstone' finale finally gives fan-favorite character the happy ending she deserves hinting at '6666' return

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' concluded with a heartwarming developments

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' finally concludes its five-season-spanning drama, with equal parts action and emotions. 'Yellowstone' Season 5 was consistently under scrutiny for its character-driven storylines, including the heartbreaking death of Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards).

While Colby's death had a significant impact on the characters of 'Yellowstone,' Teeter (Jen Landon) has to be the one suffering the most. However, the wonderful woman recognizes that this is not the end of her story as she starts on a new adventure.

Teeter grabs a job opportunity in 'Yellowstone' finale

Jen Landon and Denim Richards in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

Introduced as a ranch hand in 'Yellowstone' Season 3, Teeter quickly generated a fan following for being the only female standing tall amid the male ranch hands. As the show progresses, Teeter develops a romantic relationship with fellow ranch hand Colby as well. The two were picture-perfect, with fans rooting for them to be the endgame. However, all hell breaks loose when Colby is killed by a mankiller horse.

Following Colby's death, Teeter is mostly seen in a melancholy mood, making it clear that she is shattered by Colby's death. Regardless, Teeter is an intelligent woman, and when it is made clear that all Yellowstone ranch workers have to leave following the financial crunch, she grabs another opportunity. As Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan) and Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) are headed back to Texas in the 'Yellowstone' finale, Teeter intercepts the duo and asks the man for a job at 6666 Ranch. Travis asks Jimmy to tell Teeter how working with him is nothing short of a nightmare. However, Teeter disregards the warning and decides to work for the 6666 ranch anyway. The exchange ends with Travis taking a jab at Teeter's distinctive way of speaking.

Teeter will be seen in the 'Yellowstone' spinoff '6666'

Jen Landon as Teeter in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount)

With Teeter asking for a job from Travis, it becomes apparent that more of her will surely be seen in the upcoming spin-off '6666.'. While it is not confirmed as of now, given Teeter's interaction in the finale with Travis, it is crystal clear that Teeter's journey will get more adventurous in '6666.

Following Colby's death, Teeter is mostly seen as gloomy, but her decision to start a new chapter at 6666 Ranch is a fitting goodbye from 'Yellowstone,' as time and again, she has proved her worth. Following Colby's death, it was too hard to see Teeter mourning her lover, with an ominous feeling that her purpose in life has been lost. However, with the latest development hinting that Teeter may appear in '6666,' a new chapter for the beloved character surely awaits ahead.